Nye gaming establishments on winning trend

Gaming establishments in Nye County were on a roll in November compared to Clark County and the state overall.

The Nye County area’s gaming establishments were up over 7% in November in gaming win over the same period a year earlier, according to a report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gaming establishments pulled in more than $4.5 million in November compared to over $4.2 million the same period a year earlier.

Those numbers were healthy compared to gaming win in the state in November. Statewide, gaming win was over $937 million, a decrease of over 3% over November 2018.

Clark County was also down in November 2019 (3.42%) over November 2018. The Las Vegas Strip was down 3.1% in the same period. A decrease in baccarat play brought the downward trends in gaming win.

“The continued trend of decreased baccarat volumes was the cause for this month’s decline as volumes of $557 million were down $247.4 million or 30.8 percent,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board, in a Dec. 27, 2019 report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Baccarat volumes have only increased twice this calendar year and are currently down 14.9 percent through November.”

Nye numbers

Nye County gaming establishments experienced their biggest gain from slot players in November. Gaming revenue grew 7.42% in November 2019 for slot play over the same period a year earlier. For the table, counter and card games category, revenue was down 2.66% in November 2019 over the same period a year earlier.

Gaming win in Nye for the previous three months, September though November, was also up: 6.51% in November 2019 over the same period a year earlier. Nye County was also up 5.33% for a 12-month period (November 2018-November 2019) over the previous 12 months.

Clark County was down slightly on the three- and 12-month trends.

From September through November 2019, Clark County gaming revenue was down 0.29% over the year-earlier period. For a 12-month period (November 2018-November 2019) over the previous 12 months, Clark County was down 0.88%.

Nevada gaming revenue was down 0.14% for the September through November 2019 period, though it was up 0.81% for the 12-month period (November 2018 to November 2019) over the prior 12 months.

