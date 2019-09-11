70°F
Nye gaming operators see increase in gaming win in July

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 11, 2019
 

Nye County gaming operators have experienced a positive increase in gaming win in recent months.

Nye County gaming establishments were up more than 3.7% in July in comparison to the same period last year, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s latest data. Gaming establishments brought in over $4.2 million in July compared to nearly $4.1 million in the same month in 2018.

Nye County gaming establishments also experienced an increase of more than 7.5% in gaming win in May-July, according to data from the Control Board.

In May and June, gaming win was up over 9% for gaming operators in Nye County.

Nye County is also up 2.9 percent for the calendar year (January-May) when compared to the same period a year ago, said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in a July 5 report in the Pahrump Valley Times.

Statewide, gaming operators took in over $1.02 billion in July. That was an increase of nearly 3 percent over the same time a year earlier. Operators were also up over 2.5% in gaming win from May-July as compared to the same time a year earlier.

All markets in Clark County except North Las Vegas also experienced an increase in gaming win in July, according to information in an Aug. 28 report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to the Review-Journal’s report, “For the calendar year, state win is up 0.3 percent over the first seven months while Strip win is down 1 percent.”

“The path to July’s strong win total was different from June, which was driven by strong baccarat play,” the report stated.

“This month’s results were driven by continued increases to both slot volume and win, up 3.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, in July,” Lawton said in the Review-Journal report. “Slot volumes have decreased only once in the past 12 months and are currently up 1.9 percent calendar year to date. Meanwhile, slot win has recorded increases in six of the first seven months this calendar year and are currently up 2.7 percent to date.”

Nye County games

In July, Nye County experienced a 4.72% gain in gaming win in slot play, overall.

Gaming operators experienced the biggest gains in July in the 25-cent slot machines (42.84%), under the slot machines category in the Control Board’s report. Nye gaming operators also saw strong gains in the multidenomination and other machine types under the Control Board’s slot category.

Nye gaming operators experienced an overall loss of 25.76 percent in the Control Board’s table, counter and card games category of its July report.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com on Twitter @MeehanLv

