47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye gaming win stays in positive territory

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 30, 2021 - 11:01 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

Gaming win for Nye County casino properties stayed in positive territory through the early part of 2021, continuing a similar trend from 2020.

Gaming properties in Nye saw an increase of 3.56% through the end of February over the same period a year earlier. Casinos in Nye took in over $4.9 million in February.

Nye saw gains in the table, counter and card games category and on slot play for February. The racebook and sports book were both down by double-digit percentage points in February, at 22% and nearly 47%, respectively, over the same time a year earlier.

Though the numbers increased on a monthly basis, the pandemic did affect the overall numbers over the last 12 months.

In Nye County, gaming operators saw a decrease of just under 15% for February and the previous 11 months, in comparison to the same 12-month period in 2019.

Nye County gaming operations have seen an increase each month as compared to 2019 for each month since gaming was allowed to reopen in early June 2020.

Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted restrictions on casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, though some restrictions remained in place, such as capacity limits, for things such as hotels and restaurants.

On a state level, gaming revenue for February, as compared to the same time a year ago, was down 25%, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. In consideration of the previous 12 months, the numbers were down nearly 40% in comparison to the same time from February 2019 to February 2020.

On level with other data, the state was down over 29% for the months of December through February, in comparison to the same time a year earlier.

Clark County was on par with the statewide numbers in February. For the month, gaming win was down nearly 30%. Clark gaming properties took in over $631 million in February. On a 12-month basis, gaming revenue was down over 42%.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist writes about Presiden ...
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden’s big bait and switch
By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Joe Biden won the presidency by promising to make politics boring again. Now that he’s assumed power, however, he envisions himself transforming American government.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
FERC approves sale of transmission company
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the sale of GridLiance to NextEra Energy Transmission at the end of March.

Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times George Chase, owner of Hypno Comics stands ...
Comic shop celebrates new location
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hypno Comics had its grand reopening at the end of March, where the Pahrump store kicked off with $1 comics and a taco truck. In addition, the shop invited longtime celebrity Sam Jones, known for his role as the 80’s comic character “Flash Gordon.”

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Ha ...
Assembly bill targets ‘ghost guns’ in Nevada
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A bill that would ban so-called ghost guns drew plenty of testimony on both sides in Carson City on Wednesday.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Saturday crash north of Beatty left Idaho man, woman, child dead
By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two other children in the SUV were taken to University Medical Center, along with the driver of a truck involved, Nevada Highway Patrol said in a new release Monday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Convention Center and Union Plaza parking lots ...
Block grant projects reprioritized by Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, Nye County commissioners had the opportunity to submit four applications for the fiscal year 2021 Community Development Block Grant Program but with several million dollars in funding requests submitted by various entities throughout the state of Nevada, and not enough money to cover them all, the applications were back before commissioners this month for review to determine which of the four should be designated as of highest priority.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, the Easter Bunny can be seen handing out ...
Easter celebration set for April 3 in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Easter just over a handful of days away, the Easter Bunny is preparing to make a special trip to the Pahrump Valley the day before the holiday, where he will be stopping by the Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup to greet the hundreds of attendees that are anticipated to make their way through the event on Saturday, April 3.