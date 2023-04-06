Nye groups will be outfitted with life-saving emergency kits

When it comes to emergencies, having the right training and equipment to react quickly and competently can mean the difference between life and death.

Getty Images The NyE Communities Coalition has received a grant through Nye County's ARPA grant program that will allow it to train 100 individuals on first aid and automated external defibrillator use and 50 kits containing AEDs and other critical first aid items.

When it comes to emergencies, having the right training and equipment to react quickly and competently can mean the difference between life and death. Injuries and medical episodes can occur at any moment, so officials at the NyE Communities Coalition want to make certain that leaders in the communities it serves are as prepared to take action as possible.

With that in mind, Ryan Muccio, president-elect of the NyECC Managing Board, went before the Nye County Commission this month with a grant request asking for the money needed to fit out dozens of emergency preparedness kits that will then be distributed to various community entities.

“At a recent general coalition meeting with our coalition partners, a need was identified within the community regarding AED (automated external defibrillator) availability and CPR/first-aid training. The need was highlighted by a golf coach who expressed the desire for an AED kit when at games but the cost was prohibitive to their program,” information provided with the grant application detailed. “The discussion evolved and it was determined that there is a lack of available AEDs in our communities, especially within sports teams (youth and adult) as well as community groups, events, etc. We would like to put together 50 kits to include an AED, an advanced first-aid kit, Narcan, mental health resources, etc. We would also like to pair this with certified AED/CPR/first-aid training as well as psychological first-aid training.”

As Muccio remarked, the cardiac arrest suffered by NFL Safety Damar Hamlin during a televised football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has helped to underscore the importance of having the equipment and training necessary to handle such medical emergencies.

“That AED saved his (Hamlin’s) life,” Muccio said. “So the accessibility is huge… We’re hoping to make Nye County one of the most prepared and trained counties in this regard and with this funding, we can do that.”

According to the American Heart Association, victims of cardiac events who received a defibrillator shock from a bystander had a far greater chance of survival, the application noted, adding, “These kits will be available to athletic clubs/programs for youth and adults, adult/youth community programs/events, etc., in Pahrump, Beatty, Amargosa, Tonopah, etc.”

A breakdown of precisely how the grant funding is to be spent was also provided with the application. The bulk of the money, $66,000-plus, will be used to purchase 50 AEDs while the remainder will go toward rolling backpacks and emergency bags, the emergency and mental health first-aid kits to fill them and the training to educate 100 individuals on proper first-aid methods and how to operate an AED.

With over $200,000 in ARPA funding left in the county’s Public Health Assistance – Mental Health Initiatives grant program, there was more than enough to fully fund the NyECC’s $80,096 request. Commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to approve the grant funding, which passed with all in favor.

“I’d like to thank the Nye County, Nevada commissioners for approving the grant I submitted for a little over $81,000 to provide 50 AED/advanced first-aid kits to youth sports teams as well as various community groups and organizations,” Muccio enthused following the commission’s unanimous decision. “The kits will contain and AED, an advanced first-aid kit, a Stop the Bleed kit as well as a mental health first-aid kit and will be coupled with AED/CPR/first-aid training for 100 individuals throughout Nye County. A special thank you to Jessica McCutcheon with Nye County for all her hard work helping us!”

The NyECC holds a general coalition meeting once a month at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East Street. The meetings can also be attended virtually through Zoom.

The next meeting is set for Wednesday, April 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on the NyECC or details on how to join its meetings virtually, visit www.NyECC.org or contact the coalition’s Pahrump office at 775-727-9970 or Tonopah office at 775-482-6561.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com