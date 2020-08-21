85°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nye Republicans gather for MAGA Meetup

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 21, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The 2020 presidential election is in full swing and the Trump Victory team is hard at work drumming up support for the re-election of President Donald Trump, hosting a series of MAGA Meetup events throughout Nevada over the last week, with several more planned for next week as well.

While raising support for the Trump campaign is obviously key, the MAGA Meetup events also serve as a way to increase support for other candidates who are running on Republican tickets this fall. Nevada is a “blue state”, with a majority of its political leaders from the Democratic Party, and Trump Victory’s aim is not only to see Trump re-elected but to see states like Nevada flipped to “red” this general election cycle.

Pahrump, known as a Republican stronghold in the Silver State, was on the list of locations to visit for a MAGA Meetup and the Nye County Republican Central Committee was delighted to have the gathering take place at its headquarters.

Hosted Tuesday, Aug. 18, the MAGA Meetup in Pahrump drew dozens of residents, who headed out to hear from Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II and former assemblyman Jim Marchant, who has now set his sights on a federal post, winning the Republican nomination for the Nevada Congressional District 4 seat in this year’s primary.

“Nevada Democrats are out of control. Between the governor shutting down the president’s campaign events to the passage of the unconstitutional Assembly Bill 4, Nevada Democrats are nothing more than a vessel for the radical left. We need to re-elect President Trump and Republicans all throughout the Silver State in November now more than ever,” Hafen asserted.

“The Democratic National Convention is showing just how out of touch with everyday Americans they are by having self-proclaimed socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speak tonight,” Marchant declared. “The far left continues to push their radical agenda of drastically raising taxes, defunding police and not holding China accountable. This is why we must re-elect President Trump and beat Steven Horsford (current Nevada Congressional District 4 representative) in November. I will fight every day to ensure your voice is heard loud and clear in Washington, D.C.”

Following the meetup, Trump Victory Spokesperson Keith Schipper told the Pahrump Valley Times that the event’s turnout helped demonstrate the momentum that Trump Victory has built in the Silver State, and he expressed his confidence that the Republicans will win the day this general election.

“Nevadans have seen what is at stake throughout the Democrats’ convention this week. The radical left-wing ticket of Biden-Harris does not represent the values of those in rural Nevada and come November, voters will deliver the Silver State for President Trump and Republicans down the ticket,” Schipper stated.

Trump Victory officials explained that the MAGA Meetups were scheduled to coincide with the national conventions of both the Republican and Democratic parties, which are undoubtedly some of the most highly-anticipated and politically-charged events the country will see this year.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off this week on Monday, Aug. 17 and continued through Thursday, Aug. 20, with an array of speakers, including presidential contender Joe Biden and his pick for the vice presidency, Kamala Harris, as well as many other well-known Democratic figures. The Republican National Convention will take its turn in the national spotlight starting Monday, Aug. 24 and will continue through Aug. 27, with speakers expected to include Trump, his Vice President Mike Pence, members of the Trump family and a variety of other notable Republicans.

Those interested in learning more about Trump Victory’s activities and events in Nevada can find information and event notices on the Nevada Republican Party’s website, www.nevadagop.org or by following the party on Facebook and Twitter. Readers can also sign up through the state party website for email notifications regarding all upcoming events.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 20 shows a portion of Savoy ...
Nye County moves to restart chip seal program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been several years since Nye County has seen any new chip seal laid down on its roadways but the county is now ready to revive that program, with the 2020 chip seal list approved by the Nye County Commission at its Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Eric Garcia accepted a plea agreement from Nye Co ...
Child sexual assault defendant accepts plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One of the four individuals arrested on sexual abuse charges relating to minors, has accepted a plea deal with Nye County prosecutors.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows students exiting a bus at the s ...
Nye County students return to classes Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just three days’ time, Nye County students will be returning to class but the 2020-2021 school year will be anything but usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on communities all across America.

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal The front entrance at the Pahrump Valley Winery is seen o ...
Pahrump Valley Winery’s conditional license revoked
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery has been without a retail liquor license from Nye County for the past several weeks. And Nye County’s liquor board pulled the plug completely during an Aug. 18 meeting that went on for over five hours.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill successfully d ...
Mask dispute escalates to ‘trespassing’ from Smith’s
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man refusing to wear a facial covering upon entering Smith’s Food and Drug Store was promptly “trespassed” from the retailer by a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy in early August, according to the sheriff’s office.

 
Pahrump bars to remain closed
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Bars, taverns, distilleries and other alcohol-serving establishments will stay closed at least two more weeks in Clark County, the state’s COVID-19 mitigation task force decided Thursday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Racers glide along the desert floor, on a ...
Beatty Watching Post-Race Road Conditions
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For years, the main concern of Beatty residents regarding off-road racing in the area has been the effects of racing on the off-highway roads in the area, and it is fresh in locals’ minds because of Best in the Desert’s “Vegas to Reno” race, in mid-August.

Getty Images Squash bugs most commonly attack squash and pumpkins but can be a problem for cucu ...
IN SEASON: Squash bugs, the nemesis of squash and gardeners alike
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the most common comments I hear from new gardeners is a tale of woe. They planted pumpkins, and just as the vines begin to spread and flower, the plant withers and dies in less than a day, seemingly from out of nowhere.