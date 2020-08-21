Nye Republicans gather for MAGA Meetup

The 2020 presidential election is in full swing and the Trump Victory team is hard at work drumming up support for the re-election of President Donald Trump, hosting a series of MAGA Meetup events throughout Nevada over the last week, with several more planned for next week as well.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Congressional District 4 Republican nominee Jim Marchant is pictured addressing attendees of the MAGA Meetup that took place in Pahrump on Aug. 18.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II spoke during the MAGA Meetup held on Aug. 18 inside the Nye County Republican Central Committee Headquarters.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over 30 area Republicans turned out for the MAGA Meetup in Pahrump. Several other meetups are planned around the state in the coming week as well.

While raising support for the Trump campaign is obviously key, the MAGA Meetup events also serve as a way to increase support for other candidates who are running on Republican tickets this fall. Nevada is a “blue state”, with a majority of its political leaders from the Democratic Party, and Trump Victory’s aim is not only to see Trump re-elected but to see states like Nevada flipped to “red” this general election cycle.

Pahrump, known as a Republican stronghold in the Silver State, was on the list of locations to visit for a MAGA Meetup and the Nye County Republican Central Committee was delighted to have the gathering take place at its headquarters.

Hosted Tuesday, Aug. 18, the MAGA Meetup in Pahrump drew dozens of residents, who headed out to hear from Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II and former assemblyman Jim Marchant, who has now set his sights on a federal post, winning the Republican nomination for the Nevada Congressional District 4 seat in this year’s primary.

“Nevada Democrats are out of control. Between the governor shutting down the president’s campaign events to the passage of the unconstitutional Assembly Bill 4, Nevada Democrats are nothing more than a vessel for the radical left. We need to re-elect President Trump and Republicans all throughout the Silver State in November now more than ever,” Hafen asserted.

“The Democratic National Convention is showing just how out of touch with everyday Americans they are by having self-proclaimed socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speak tonight,” Marchant declared. “The far left continues to push their radical agenda of drastically raising taxes, defunding police and not holding China accountable. This is why we must re-elect President Trump and beat Steven Horsford (current Nevada Congressional District 4 representative) in November. I will fight every day to ensure your voice is heard loud and clear in Washington, D.C.”

Following the meetup, Trump Victory Spokesperson Keith Schipper told the Pahrump Valley Times that the event’s turnout helped demonstrate the momentum that Trump Victory has built in the Silver State, and he expressed his confidence that the Republicans will win the day this general election.

“Nevadans have seen what is at stake throughout the Democrats’ convention this week. The radical left-wing ticket of Biden-Harris does not represent the values of those in rural Nevada and come November, voters will deliver the Silver State for President Trump and Republicans down the ticket,” Schipper stated.

Trump Victory officials explained that the MAGA Meetups were scheduled to coincide with the national conventions of both the Republican and Democratic parties, which are undoubtedly some of the most highly-anticipated and politically-charged events the country will see this year.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off this week on Monday, Aug. 17 and continued through Thursday, Aug. 20, with an array of speakers, including presidential contender Joe Biden and his pick for the vice presidency, Kamala Harris, as well as many other well-known Democratic figures. The Republican National Convention will take its turn in the national spotlight starting Monday, Aug. 24 and will continue through Aug. 27, with speakers expected to include Trump, his Vice President Mike Pence, members of the Trump family and a variety of other notable Republicans.

Those interested in learning more about Trump Victory’s activities and events in Nevada can find information and event notices on the Nevada Republican Party’s website, www.nevadagop.org or by following the party on Facebook and Twitter. Readers can also sign up through the state party website for email notifications regarding all upcoming events.

