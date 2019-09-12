70°F
Nye sheriff at 9/11 commemoration in rural Nevada: USA being attacked from within

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 11, 2019 - 5:41 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2019 - 5:42 pm

During her remarks at a 9/11 commemoration event today in Pahrump, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly told attendees that America is being attacked from within.

“I think what people don’t realize is that we are being attacked every day,” she said. “We are being attacked in the news media, we are hearing a whole bunch of propaganda about our country and our government, and what we are not doing. But we are not taking the time to see what we are doing. We need to look into what people are being taught, what people are seeing, what our kids are doing on their video games and the type of games that they are looking at.”

Additionally, Wehrly provided her thoughts on illegal immigration. She said: “People who come into this country illegally don’t have our values. They want to take jobs, and they want to send the money back to where they came from, but we need people who are dedicated to being Americans and living their lives under our responsibility to uphold our flag and our country and our ideals, and that has to be taught.”

Wehrly spoke at the 5th annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Calvada Eye on Wednesday morning, exactly 18 years after the worst terrorist attack in American history.

The event, organized by members and leadership of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club, was held at the First Responders Reflection Area, which was also created by local Rotarians.

See full 9/11 remembrance coverage upcoming by reporters Selwyn Harris and Jeffrey Meehan in the Pahrump Valley Times.

