News

Nye sheriff not enforcing Sisolak closure directive

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Roughly a day after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, effective at noon on March 18, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, in a video news release said her department will not enforce the governor’s decree on local businesses at present.

Sisolak’s edict stated that all food establishments are limited to delivery, drive-thru or pick up only.

“Nye County Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any enforcement provisions, included in the governor’s directive,” Wehrly said. “However, we do know that the governor cares sincerely about the welfare and well-being of the citizens of the state of Nevada, including Nye County, as do we. We are hoping to receive additional information from the state of Nevada and we will provide it as we receive it. At this time, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking enforcement actions at this time.”

Preventive measures

On Monday, March 16, Wehrly addressed all of the COVID-19 virus precautions enacted at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and Detention Center, while noting that there have been no authenticated cases in Nye County.

“As you are all aware, the state of Nevada is implementing procedures to ensure social distancing as a mechanism to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “We have no confirmed cases in Nye County and our hope is by implementing preventive measures, we can keep it that way. Over the last several weeks, my office has made several modifications to operating procedures, in an effort to do our part.”

Reduced services

Wehrly also said though all administrative offices will remain open during regular business hours to serve the public, the scope of those services has been reduced.

“Our staff will be avoiding all in-person contact, thus eliminating our ability to take fingerprints and photographs,” she said. “The public will be able to talk to staff to complete all paperwork, through our protective glass, however, will be required to return fingerprints and photographs unless they are taken by another agency and submitted to us via traditional mail, hand carry, or electronically.”

Safe distances/screenings

Wehrly also said the sheriff’s office evidence department will remain open during regular business hours.

“Our staff will be avoiding all in-person contact, thus, modifications will be made as needed to serve the public,” she said. “Through our protective glass window, paperwork completion and submission will be conducted. During property returns, the recipient will be asked to step outside, and the technician will place the returned property outside the inner door.”

Additionally, all employees and contractors at Nye County detention centers have been screened by medical personnel daily for the past 3 weeks, while new screening measures have been implemented to identify new risks that may pose a risk to the jail population.”

Deep cleanings

“Procedures are in place to isolate and treat any inmate suspected to be infected with the virus, and additional cleaning and sanitation procedures have been put in place to keep the detention centers, as disinfected and safe as possible,” she said.

“Nye County Detention has previously gone to a non-contact visit system for visits with inmates. All visits are completed via video visit and have been for years. Inmate video visitation is not affected by these changes. All face-to-face contact with inmates has been temporarily suspended, including church services and other jail programs involving outside interaction.”

Court hearings/new assignments

The sheriff went on to say that her staff is working with both the justice and district courts in Nye County to establish video hearings, in order to eliminate in-person, inmate court interaction.

Patrol deputies and animal control officers, meanwhile, will begin handling many service calls via phone or FaceTime, to avoid public contact.

“Email and phones will be utilized for the transfer of information and statements, to the extent possible,” she said. “The Centers for Disease Control has recommended a distance of six feet between persons, which provides some protection from the spread of COVID-19. As a result of this guidance, deputies have been instructed to keep their distance when possible when interacting with the public, so please, don’t take offense when they engage you from a distance. We have also reassigned patrol resources to better provide services to the public. We have assigned specific deputies to conduct additional patrols of the shopping establishments, in an effort to provide safety and security to those seeking to buy groceries and other necessities. Our deputies have been instructed to vigorously defend our residents against looting, larceny and crimes intended to victimize people, utilizing fear of the COVID-19 virus.”

Additionally, Wehrly noted that sheriff’s office auxiliary officers have been reassigned from routine duties of paper service, and are now actively providing additional patrols of residential and commercial areas to augment patrol coverage.”

“As always, dispatch is available 24/7, so if you have a need for a deputy for a non-emergency, please call 775-751-7000, option 5,” she said. “In an emergency, as always, dial 911. The safety and welfare of Nye County and its residents and visitors are our biggest concern.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

