Nye Sheriff’s Deputy injured after altercation, suspect flees scene

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained minor injuries after a physical altercation just after 8 a.m., in the parking lot of CVS on Wednesday April 7.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy received minor injuries after he was dragged several feet by a fleeing suspect's vehicle in the CVS parking lot on Highway 160. While leaving the scene, the man identified as Eric Daly also struck a marked sheriff’s office unit and another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eric Daly

Sgt. Corey Fowles, told the Pahrump Valley Times that the incident began when deputies were summoned to check on the welfare of the individual inside a parked vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Pahrump resident Eric Daly, according to Sgt. Fowles.

“Deputies were dispatched for what appeared to be a medical problem,” Fowles said. “When they arrived, they found the individual inside the vehicle, and he appeared to possibly be under the influence.”

Fowles also noted that Daly is well known by area law enforcement due to previous encounters.

“We knew that he had warrants for his arrest and deputies told him that he was under arrest for his warrants,” Fowles said. “They reached in the window to affect the arrest because he wasn’t initially cooperating. When they tried to put their hands on him to affect the arrest, he backed up the vehicle and dragged the deputy a few feet, and hit a marked sheriff’s office vehicle and another vehicle. That deputy sustained minor injuries.”

Fowles also said that Daly then left the scene and was last seen driving westbound on Basin Avenue.

“He is known to us, and as I mentioned he does have warrants out of Pahrump Justice Court for other crimes,” Fowles said. “We don’t have a known address but he is still at large and we are actively trying to locate him. He was last seen driving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer with fictitious plates, heading west on Basin.”

The sheriff’s office has not disclosed the name of the injured deputy.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daly is urged to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000, or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes