Nye Sheriff’s Office citing drivers, pedestrians

A recent statistic shows Nevada ranks among the top 10 worst states for pedestrian fatalities.

As such, between March 15 and March 31, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with additional law enforcement agencies statewide, to issue citations to both drivers and pedestrians for breaking the law, according to a news release.

“Nevada law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian bridges, and obey all traffic control signs and signals,” the release stated. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.”

The release went on to state that drivers must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles which have stopped for pedestrians.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety social media page, pedestrian safety is the responsibility of both the pedestrian and the driver, as the majority of pedestrian fatalities and injuries occur between intersections.

“Be safer and cross only at intersections and marked mid-block crosswalks and don’t cross an intersection diagonally unless it’s specifically designed for this purpose,” the website stated. “Not only is diagonal crossing dangerous, it’s also illegal.”

Additionally, officials said pedestrians may think they own the crosswalk, but they should still look for cars first.

“Never assume right of way means you are safe, because you must take extra care to make sure drivers see you and stop for you before you start to cross,” according to law enforcement officials. “Make sure you continue to look even while crossing.”

For more information about the law and pedestrian safety visit zerofatalities.nv.com/be-pedestrian-safe.

