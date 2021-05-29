73°F
Nye unemployment rate up slightly from March

Staff Report
May 28, 2021 - 11:53 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s April 2021 economic report, the unemployment rate in Nye County was 6.2% in April, down from 21.1% a year ago but up from 5.8% in March.

There were 48 initial claims for unemployment benefits in Nye County during the week of May 15, a decrease of 539 from a maximum 587 during the week of April 4. Nye County accounts for 0.6% of the 74,761 initial claims in the state.

There were 12,469 jobs in Nye during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 432 from the maximum of 12,901 in the second quarter of 2007. Employment has grown by 108 since the previous quarter.

The report found Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.0% in April 2021, down 29.5% compared to April 2020. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, and the rest of the estimates in the release have not been seasonally adjusted.

The unemployment rates were 9.0% in the Las Vegas area, 4.9% percent in Reno and 5.5% in the Carson area in April 2021. All metropolitan statistical areas’ unemployment rates are up from March 2021.

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 2.4%, and Clark County had the highest rate at 9.0%.

Fourteen of the state’s counties saw an increase from March 2021, while only three saw a decrease.

All counties’ unemployment rates, however, have declined significantly over the year, with Clark County leading the way, down 24.3%.

For the latest information on Nevada’s economy, visit http://nevadaworkforce.com/Portals/197/Labor%20Market%20Overview/Current_Release.pdf

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination unit dispensing the ...
Mobile vaccine units complete run in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Mobile Vaccination Units that were deployed around the state to reach the rural parts of Nevada has completed its run, the state reported on Wednesday.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At second to left, CEO Robin Rose Yager of Roses Paradise Ho ...
Home health facility opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of home health care providers, a new agency has opened its doors this month, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and even a ‘Show and Shine’ event for area hot rod enthusiasts.

Getty Images In March 2021, Wells Fargo announced its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas em ...
Wells Fargo’s newest bond focuses on inclusion, climate
Staff Report

Wells Fargo announced Wednesday the issuance of an Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond, its first Sustainability Bond, which will fund projects and programs that support housing affordability, socioeconomic opportunity and renewable energy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lady Liberty, aka Pamela Morgan, and Dee Mounts, along with ...
Constitutional celebration in Pahrump sees strong turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a day that both Bruce Schoenberger and Richard Bushart had been looking forward to with much optimistic anticipation and after all was said and done, the two were far from disappointed.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a 2020 Movies in th ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park kicks off this Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

School is out of session and the summer break is upon the families of Pahrump, and for those parents looking for some free family fun to occupy the kiddos this summer, there will be eight weekends worth of entertainment to enjoy during the town of Pahrump’s annual Movies in the Park.

Mail-in ballot in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mail-in voting takes another step forward in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Democrats’ bids to make mail-in ballots permanent and position Nevada as the first presidential nominating state took a key step forward Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke eighth grade science teacher Robert Sorrell ...
Annual blood drive returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Born with a condition known as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, local youngster Michael Welch, aka “Super Mikey,” underwent countless hospital visits over the years for treatment of his condition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County will be obtaining outside legal counsel to help d ...
Nye County looking into possible mask mandate lawsuit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past 14 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has given people plenty of fodder for argument but perhaps the most contentious aspect of the public health crisis has been the mask mandate, the requirement that residents don a face covering any time they are out and about and interacting with other members of the public.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduation coordinator Jennifer ...
Ceremony is set for Pahrump Class of 2021
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021 could be the largest in school history.