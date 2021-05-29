Nye unemployment rate up slightly from March

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s April 2021 economic report, the unemployment rate in Nye County was 6.2% in April, down from 21.1% a year ago but up from 5.8% in March.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

There were 48 initial claims for unemployment benefits in Nye County during the week of May 15, a decrease of 539 from a maximum 587 during the week of April 4. Nye County accounts for 0.6% of the 74,761 initial claims in the state.

There were 12,469 jobs in Nye during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 432 from the maximum of 12,901 in the second quarter of 2007. Employment has grown by 108 since the previous quarter.

The report found Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.0% in April 2021, down 29.5% compared to April 2020. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, and the rest of the estimates in the release have not been seasonally adjusted.

The unemployment rates were 9.0% in the Las Vegas area, 4.9% percent in Reno and 5.5% in the Carson area in April 2021. All metropolitan statistical areas’ unemployment rates are up from March 2021.

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 2.4%, and Clark County had the highest rate at 9.0%.

Fourteen of the state’s counties saw an increase from March 2021, while only three saw a decrease.

All counties’ unemployment rates, however, have declined significantly over the year, with Clark County leading the way, down 24.3%.

For the latest information on Nevada’s economy, visit http://nevadaworkforce.com/Portals/197/Labor%20Market%20Overview/Current_Release.pdf