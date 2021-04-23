75°F
News

Officials not worried about slight increase in COVID data

Staff Report
April 23, 2021 - 2:19 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive for COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health, where testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

An upward tick in COVID-19 data is not unexpected or a cause for alarm as the state opens up, COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Karissa Loper, bureau chief of Child, Family and Community Wellness said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the pandemic.

Nevada has logged 311,750 cases, they said, with the 14-day rolling average at 269. The test positivity rate over the past 14 days is 5.9%. The Nevada Hospital Association reports 335 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 294 confirmed and 41 suspected.

Cage and Loper stressed that it remains important to wear a mask — the statewide mask mandate will remain in place as the state transitions to local authority — and get tested. They reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted.

They added that vaccines are the best tool available to keep Nevadans safe, hospitals from getting full and the state and economy open. As of April 20, 1,726,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered and reported to Nevada WebIZ, with 43% of the population 16 and older initiating vaccination and 29% completing vaccination.

Mobile vaccination units continue to travel around the state administering vaccines on northern and southern routes. The northern MVU was in Battle Mountain on Wednesday and will be in Carlin on Friday. The southern MVU was in Alamo on Tuesday and in Panaca on Thursday. Cage and Loper remind residents that these are first-come, first-serve events, and the MVUs are now stocked with the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to any Nevadan 16 and older.

Nevadans can visit NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 1-800-401-0946 for the latest information on appointment availability in their county.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents t ...
NCSO: Counterfeit pills on the streets
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration have issued a warning for area residents regarding extremely dangerous counterfeit pills within the community.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Walmart assistant manager Kyle Johnson faces one count of e ...
Local Walmart assistant manager arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An assistant manger at the Pahrump Walmart was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the store on Tuesday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin.
Pahrump Music Festival slated for June
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With two of the foundation’s planned festivities canceled over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with VinoJazz are now looking toward this coming June with mounting excitement and optimism, as it looks like their plans to host a large-scale public event will not be stymied this time around.

Getty Images Nye County has been proclaimed a Bill of Rights Sanctuary.
Bill of Rights Sanctuary proclaimed in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an emotional appeal, local resident Brian Shoemake went before the Nye County Commission at its most recent meeting to entreat the board to adopt a resolution asserting Nye County as a place in which the inalienable rights of its citizens will not be ignored or shunted aside, and with his request meeting with unanimous approval, Nye County has now been proclaimed as a Bill of Rights Sanctuary.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.
Conversations with AG Ford continues with third session
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office is continuing its mission of public outreach, with another session of “Conversations with AG Ford” set to take place next week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nancy Cline, at right, speaks with guests at the Belvada Hot ...
Belvada Grand Opening celebrated in style in Tonopah
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

The buzz of excitement was palpable the moment one stepped through the doors. All around, an exuberant crowd was laughing, chattering and admiring their sumptuous surroundings, gazing in awe at what had been created in a space that had once been nothing more than a dilapidated, vacant building, left to the ravages of time. All evidence of the previous state of disrepair had vanished and in its place was the newest feather in the cap of the Cline family, the opulent Belvada Hotel.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crystal Atwood of Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Cent ...
Fundraiser benefits 1st Step Club in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Enabling people to live a healthy lifestyle is one of the key missions behind Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, and supporting the local community is another, so when an opportunity arises to bring those two goals together, the team at Natural Vibes doesn’t hesitate, they jump in feet first.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cheryl Johnston
Johnston named clinical manager of Nathan Adelson
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice recently announced the promotion of Cheryl Johnston to clinical manager for its Pahrump office.

Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
Financial tips for your national park road trip
By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Local anti-homeless groups and tenant advocates applauded the move Monday, but a representative for a Nevada apartment association called the move “devastating” for struggling landlords.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Shadow Mountain Players return to the stage
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Shadow Mountain Community Players will take the stage in late April and into early May for the 19th annual Wild West Extravaganza, as large events return to Nye County and the state of Nevada.