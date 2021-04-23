Officials not worried about slight increase in COVID data

An upward tick in COVID-19 data is not unexpected or a cause for alarm as the state opens up, COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Karissa Loper, bureau chief of Child, Family and Community Wellness said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the pandemic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive for COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health, where testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

An upward tick in COVID-19 data is not unexpected or a cause for alarm as the state opens up, COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Karissa Loper, bureau chief of Child, Family and Community Wellness said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the pandemic.

Nevada has logged 311,750 cases, they said, with the 14-day rolling average at 269. The test positivity rate over the past 14 days is 5.9%. The Nevada Hospital Association reports 335 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 294 confirmed and 41 suspected.

Cage and Loper stressed that it remains important to wear a mask — the statewide mask mandate will remain in place as the state transitions to local authority — and get tested. They reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted.

They added that vaccines are the best tool available to keep Nevadans safe, hospitals from getting full and the state and economy open. As of April 20, 1,726,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered and reported to Nevada WebIZ, with 43% of the population 16 and older initiating vaccination and 29% completing vaccination.

Mobile vaccination units continue to travel around the state administering vaccines on northern and southern routes. The northern MVU was in Battle Mountain on Wednesday and will be in Carlin on Friday. The southern MVU was in Alamo on Tuesday and in Panaca on Thursday. Cage and Loper remind residents that these are first-come, first-serve events, and the MVUs are now stocked with the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to any Nevadan 16 and older.

Nevadans can visit NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 1-800-401-0946 for the latest information on appointment availability in their county.