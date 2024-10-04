Offload your hazardous waste next weekend

Readers looking for a chance to toss out this type of junk safely and properly should mark their calendars for next weekend’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.

Nye County and Republic Services are partnering for the county's first Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event since 2019.

Items such as old cans of paint, which cannot be disposed of in regular household trash or at landfills, can be dropped off at the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.

Area residents will be able to unload household hazardous materials safely and properly at the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.

Regular trash pick-up and access to local landfills provide residents of Nye County easy methods to get rid of much of their everyday garbage - but there are all kinds of items that should never be discarded this way.

As a result, stockpiles of things like dead batteries, leftover paint, used motor oil, old cell phones and more can often be found on area properties or collecting dust in houses and garages.

“In partnership with Nye County Public Works and the board of county commissioners, Republic Services’ Beatty Facility will be hosting the 2024 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event,” an announcement from the county states. “All of Nye County is welcome to attend.

“This annual event gives households the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous wastes and chemicals,” the announcement continues. “Because of their chemical make-up, certain items can poison, corrode, explode or ignite easily if not handled properly. Improper disposal can contaminate our desert and the water supply, cause explosions and/or fires and pose a threat to our community.”

Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling said his department is hoping to see a very strong turnout for what marks the county’s first such event since 2019.

“It’ll be at the road yard (in Beatty) and it’ll be a drive-thru event,” Bolling explained. “We’ll have the sheriff’s office there, we’ll have DEM (Dept. of Emergency Management) there… It’ll be seamless. You drive in, you give us your household waste and you drive out. It’ll be really fast.”

Bolling also noted that the county will be endeavoring to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events on an annual basis moving forward, with the next tentatively slated for Tonopah some time next year.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 450 South A Avenue in Beatty.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event will accept the following items:

Batteries (lead, acid, lithium, alkaline, mercury, nickel)

Bulbs (mercury, sodium)

Aerosols

Used Oil

Antifreeze

Pool chemicals (pucks and powders)

Paint materials, epoxies, resins

Flammable liquids

Pesticides and herbicides

Electronics

Fireworks and flare (must be submerged in water on site)

The following items will not be accepted:

Household furnishings

Appliances

Sharps

Ammunition

Explosives