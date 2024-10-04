82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Offload your hazardous waste next weekend

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Area residents will be able to unload household hazardous ma ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Area residents will be able to unload household hazardous materials safely and properly at the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Items such as old cans of paint, which cannot be disposed of ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Items such as old cans of paint, which cannot be disposed of in regular household trash or at landfills, can be dropped off at the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and Republic Services are partnering for the coun ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and Republic Services are partnering for the county's first Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event since 2019.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are known for their patriotism and ...
USO Benefit Show nets thousands for local causes
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless encampments have become a growing problem in Nye Cou ...
No more squatting - new law targets homeless on vacant, private property
Valley Electric Association Valley Electric Association's incoming CEO, Robby Hamlin
VEA names new CEO
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2024 - 5:16 am
 

Regular trash pick-up and access to local landfills provide residents of Nye County easy methods to get rid of much of their everyday garbage - but there are all kinds of items that should never be discarded this way.

As a result, stockpiles of things like dead batteries, leftover paint, used motor oil, old cell phones and more can often be found on area properties or collecting dust in houses and garages.

Readers looking for a chance to toss out this type of junk safely and properly should mark their calendars for next weekend’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.

“In partnership with Nye County Public Works and the board of county commissioners, Republic Services’ Beatty Facility will be hosting the 2024 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event,” an announcement from the county states. “All of Nye County is welcome to attend.

“This annual event gives households the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous wastes and chemicals,” the announcement continues. “Because of their chemical make-up, certain items can poison, corrode, explode or ignite easily if not handled properly. Improper disposal can contaminate our desert and the water supply, cause explosions and/or fires and pose a threat to our community.”

Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling said his department is hoping to see a very strong turnout for what marks the county’s first such event since 2019.

“It’ll be at the road yard (in Beatty) and it’ll be a drive-thru event,” Bolling explained. “We’ll have the sheriff’s office there, we’ll have DEM (Dept. of Emergency Management) there… It’ll be seamless. You drive in, you give us your household waste and you drive out. It’ll be really fast.”

Bolling also noted that the county will be endeavoring to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events on an annual basis moving forward, with the next tentatively slated for Tonopah some time next year.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 450 South A Avenue in Beatty.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are known for their patriotism and ...
USO Benefit Show nets thousands for local causes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, continues to dance at the age of 99.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless encampments have become a growing problem in Nye Cou ...
No more squatting – new law targets homeless on vacant, private property
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County McGill said the purpose of the new code is to authorize the sheriff’s office to make contact with people occupying vacant private property or a property with a vacant building and demand to see a lease agreement.

Valley Electric Association Valley Electric Association's incoming CEO, Robby Hamlin
VEA names new CEO
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Hamlin will return to Pahrump for his first day as CEO of the co-op on Dec. 9.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, arrives for her wire fraud trial at the ...
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore was accused of using donations meant for a statue of a fallen police officer on her personal expenses.

Nye County Animal Shelter Annabelle is a 2-year-old female bluetick coonhound mix looking for a ...
Empty the Shelters!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall National Empty the Shelters offers a chance for the community to save lives through adoption while creating space for shelters to help more pets.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies eradicated 2,000 illegal marijuana plants and various chem ...
Nye deputies eradicate large pot growing operation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“We cut down approximately 2,000 plants,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said. “Some were as big as over six-feet tall.”

pvt default image
Firewood permit program underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On a first-come, first-serve basis, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is offering firewood permits this month, via its annual Firewood Permit Program.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emily Roberts (R), Kelly Schwartz (C) and Alan Mann - a "Big" ...
Big Brother, Big Sisters returns to Pahrump
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

The 120 year old non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of American (BBBSOA) is making its return to Pahrump this Fall.

pvt default image
Senior Menus

The menus (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.