37°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Open enrollment starts for Nevada’s health insurance exchange

Those eligible to purchase insurance through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange include independent contractors and gig workers, those whose employers don't offer insurance and others for whom premiums would take too big a bite out of their paychecks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 3, 2022 - 9:23 am
 
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference kicking off the start of the state ...
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference kicking off the start of the state's annual health insurance enrollment through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Executive Director Ryan High speaks during a news confer ...
Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Executive Director Ryan High speaks during a news conference kicking off the start of the state's annual health insurance enrollment at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference kicking off the start of the state ...
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference kicking off the start of the state's annual health insurance enrollment through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dr. Florence Jameson, board chair of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, speaks during ...
Dr. Florence Jameson, board chair of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, speaks during a news conference kicking off the start of the state's annual health insurance enrollment at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Marketing is seen after a news conference kicking off the start of the state's annual health in ...
Marketing is seen after a news conference kicking off the start of the state's annual health insurance enrollment through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alberto Ochoa, CEO of Smart Buy Insurance and Nevada Health Link broker grantee, left, talks wi ...
Alberto Ochoa, CEO of Smart Buy Insurance and Nevada Health Link broker grantee, left, talks with U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., after a news conference kicking off the start of the state's annual health insurance enrollment through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Christy Sanders, manager of clinical strategy and provider performance at SilverSummit Healthpl ...
Christy Sanders, manager of clinical strategy and provider performance at SilverSummit Healthplan, talks with attendees during a community health fair hosted by Nevada Health Link at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Maps showing coverage areas and hospitals in Nevada are seen at the Aetna CVS Health booth duri ...
Maps showing coverage areas and hospitals in Nevada are seen at the Aetna CVS Health booth during a community health fair hosted by Nevada Health Link at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Higher federal subsidies are making health insurance through Nevada’s exchange more affordable than ever, officials said Tuesday at a kickoff event for open enrollment.

Those eligible to purchase insurance through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange include independent contractors and gig workers, those whose employers don’t offer insurance and others for whom premiums would take too big a bite out of their paychecks.

Officials at the event at the Southern Nevada Health District encouraged eligible Nevadans to enroll by the Jan. 15, 2023 deadline.

“The funny thing about insurance is we really don’t care about it until we need it,” said Alberto Ochoa, a broker with the exchange and CEO of Smart Buy Insurance. He recalled how he had enrolled one 40-year-old man for $30 to $40 a month who then unexpectedly required a heart stent just days after his insurance went into effect.

Nine out of 10 consumers on the exchange currently receive financial assistance, including subsidies and tax credits, to lower the cost of insurance, said Ryan High, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. More than half spend less than $100 on their premiums per month.

Federal funding extended

Additional subsidies first offered through the American Rescue Plan Act’s pandemic relief have been extended for three years through the Inflation Reduction Act, High said. The higher subsidies helped to increase the number of Nevadans on the exchange to 101,000 from 81,900, he noted.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, lowered premiums for people with incomes as high as 400 percent of the federal poverty level. This translates to $51,040 a year for an individual, and $104,800 for a family of four, according to the NevadaHealthLink.com website. Now, under the American Rescue Plan, those with higher earnings who would be paying more than 8.5 percent of their income for premiums also may be eligible to enroll.

A rule recently finalized by the Treasury Department aims to end what’s been termed the “family glitch.” Previously, determining whether insurance offered by an employer was considered affordable was based on the cost for the employee. Now the calculation includes the cost of adding family members. This means that many more families this year are eligible to purchase insurance on the exchange.

Demographic gaps remain

Officials said it is critical to address health equity in Nevada through the exchange.

Dr. Florence Jameson, a Southern Nevada ob-gyn and chair of the exchange’s board, said that 20 percent of those in the state identifying as Hispanic remain uninsured, compared with 7 percent who identify as white.

“We can and must close that gap,” she said.

Ochoa said there are rumors that obtaining a subsidy could mean the loss of a green card or residency. “That is completely false,” he said.

This year, there are seven private insurance carriers offering 163 plans — the highest number to date — though not every plan is available in every county. There also are five carriers offering 18 dental plans. Consumers can take a quick anonymous survey on the website to find out if they are eligible and get an estimated cost.

The exchange has a network of licensed enrollment specialists to assist consumers at no cost, and in multiple languages, with the application and enrollment process. At NevadaHealthLink.com, consumers also can click the “Find Assistance” button on the website or call 1-800-547-2927.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In the coming year, the county has plans for several other s ...
County updated on current, planned road projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling and his road crews have been quite busy over the last year, with a variety of repair, maintenance and improvement projects addressing an array of streets throughout the county. To keep the public and county officials apprised of what is happening, Bolling provided the Nye County Commission with an update on current and future projects during its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fire crews battle a structure fire on Manse Road on Oct. 29 ...
Rollover crash claims life of driver
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several serious calls for service over the past week.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Rural Housing Authority will soon launch the "Buy in ...
‘Buy in Nye’: $400k earmarked for homeownership assistance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The program will support the financing of single-family units, townhomes, condos and manufactured homes converted to real property, as well as two- and four-unit properties so long as the applicant will use one of the units as their primary residence.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows one of the 300 do ...
DA: Embattled kennel operators face more charges
Staff report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office says it has substantially increased the number of counts in the criminal complaints against Vasily Platunov and Oksana Higgins, the kennel operators accused in one of the county’s biggest animal torture cases.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The inspiration for hunting artist Michael Sieve's painting ...
DAN SIMMONS: Hunting writers, artists share passion for conservation
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While sitting at my desk, having just returned from a Colorado elk hunt, and eating a plate of elk track stew, I was reflecting on great wildlife artists and hunters. Yes, the elk won this time.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Former Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino shows voters how t ...
Hand vote count stops, but Nye County vows to try again
By Brent Schanding & Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the state Supreme Court after justices ruled that counting methods used violated rules they set.

Up to 40 cannabis consumption lounges coming to Nevada
Up to 40 cannabis consumption lounges coming to Nevada
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Monday announced that it had received 100 completed applications during a 10-day window earlier this month.

Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are seen entertaining ...
Silver Tappers sell out USO Show
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

USO Show will take the audience on a trip around the world, beginning on the East coast of America and wending through Italy, Germany, France and Latin America before finishing on the West coast.