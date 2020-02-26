Open House Leaves Question Open for Beatty Residents

Many more people attended the Nellis Complex Joint Land Use Study Community Open House in the Beatty Community Center Tuesday, Feb. 18 than showed up last time, but there was disappointment that the community’s one burning question regarding the Nevada Test and Training Range was not addressed.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Victor Rodriguez, community partnership director for the Nellis Complex (left) and a Matrix employee (first from left) discussing issues with Beatty Town Secretary Carrie Radomski (first from right) and Erika Gerling, Beatty Town Advisory Board Treasurer (right).

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents placing stickers on the graphics on the wall to indicate their feelings about various issues involving the relationship between operations on the Nellis Complex and adjoining communities.

The Air Force is looking to expand the size of the training range, and in initial plans that expansion would withdraw a narrow strip of land near Beatty that would close off access to existing mountain bike and off-road recreation trails and some other scenic areas enjoyed by locals.

Subsequent planning indicated a possibility that this land, deemed critical for recreation projects tied to the town’s economic development and quality of life, might be removed from the expansion plan, but there has never been anything definite.

Residents still do not know what options will be presented and recommended to Congress when it is scheduled to be acted on in 2021.

Karl Olson, who has been largely responsible for the development of off-road vehicle routes and events in the area, was among those disappointed by the lack of information on this question at the Open House.

Olson said that the Air Force has never provided good, clear topographical maps of the land in question.

As it turns out, the purpose of the meeting had little to do with the proposed land withdrawals. Instead, it was designed to gather public input of a range of issues having to do with the relationship between the Air Force’s activities and the communities adjoining the Nellis Complex.

Attendees were given stickers that they could attach to columns on graphics posted on the wall to indicate whether they thought a particular issue should be looked at now, in the future, on a continuing basis, or was of no interest. One of these did address impact of recreational opportunities.

Victor Rodriguez, community partnership director for the Nellis Complex, noted the “greater turnout,” and said that people had been “very patient and interested.”

Rodriguez pointed out that information on the proposed land withdrawal can be found online at www.nttrleis.com.

The community open houses are part of a joint land use study being carried out by Matrix Design Group, under contract to Clark County.

