65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Open House Leaves Question Open for Beatty Residents

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 26, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Many more people attended the Nellis Complex Joint Land Use Study Community Open House in the Beatty Community Center Tuesday, Feb. 18 than showed up last time, but there was disappointment that the community’s one burning question regarding the Nevada Test and Training Range was not addressed.

The Air Force is looking to expand the size of the training range, and in initial plans that expansion would withdraw a narrow strip of land near Beatty that would close off access to existing mountain bike and off-road recreation trails and some other scenic areas enjoyed by locals.

Subsequent planning indicated a possibility that this land, deemed critical for recreation projects tied to the town’s economic development and quality of life, might be removed from the expansion plan, but there has never been anything definite.

Residents still do not know what options will be presented and recommended to Congress when it is scheduled to be acted on in 2021.

Karl Olson, who has been largely responsible for the development of off-road vehicle routes and events in the area, was among those disappointed by the lack of information on this question at the Open House.

Olson said that the Air Force has never provided good, clear topographical maps of the land in question.

As it turns out, the purpose of the meeting had little to do with the proposed land withdrawals. Instead, it was designed to gather public input of a range of issues having to do with the relationship between the Air Force’s activities and the communities adjoining the Nellis Complex.

Attendees were given stickers that they could attach to columns on graphics posted on the wall to indicate whether they thought a particular issue should be looked at now, in the future, on a continuing basis, or was of no interest. One of these did address impact of recreational opportunities.

Victor Rodriguez, community partnership director for the Nellis Complex, noted the “greater turnout,” and said that people had been “very patient and interested.”

Rodriguez pointed out that information on the proposed land withdrawal can be found online at www.nttrleis.com.

The community open houses are part of a joint land use study being carried out by Matrix Design Group, under contract to Clark County.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Las ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Trump’s own criminal justice reform
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump has done what criminal justice reforms have championed for years, but is it more about him than about justice?

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council hosted an Art Sale fundraiser on Fe ...
Pahrump Arts Council hosts first ever art sale fundraiser
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Facing an unexpected loss of funding through alleged embezzlement by a former board member, the Pahrump Arts Council has been hard at work striving to recoup some of that money.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Wells Fargo Bank at 520 S. Highway 160 on Oct. 20, 2017. Th ...
Wells Fargo reaches $3 billion settlement over fake-accounts scandal
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Wells Fargo &Co. entered into agreements with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle investigations by both agencies over its fraudulent fake-account scandal.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislat ...
Nevada had $60M in Medicaid overpayments, audit finds
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The overpayments stemmed from undetected or unreported wage increases for recipients that either would have reduced benefit payments or terminated them from the program.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Nevadans urged to get Real IDs ahead of Oct. 1 deadline
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Oct. 1 creeps closer Nevada residents who haven’t gotten their Real ID are urged to step on it to avoid possible long lines.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections chairwoman ...
Nevada attorney general files lawsuit over ERA
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the state of Virginia’s vote to become the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) last month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed a lawsuit in late January to ensure the amendment is added to the U.S. Constitution, which would guarantee equal rights for all women, according to a news release issued from Ford’s office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Voters in Nye County precinct 24 are shown at Hafen Elementa ...
Buttigieg takes Nye County with Sanders sweeping Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Democratic Caucus is now at an end and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner in the Silver State, with a commanding lead at 6,788 county delegates, according to the state party’s results website.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thad White, at left, and his wife Michelle are joined by hot ...
Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival comes to a close
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday morning, Feb. 23, Pahrump resident Robert Martinez was relaxing in his residence on the south end of town, when he heard an odd sound above his Comanche Drive home at roughly 8 a.m.