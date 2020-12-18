32°F
News

Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts bringing comfort to valley’s homeless

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Blankets and other cold weather items are seen piled into the back of the Bannisters' vehicle, all of which are destined to be given to the valley's homeless to help them through the winter months.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Socks and gloves are included in the care packages the Bannisters have created as part of their Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts initiative.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts was started earlier this month with the goal of providing warmth and comfort to those who do not have a warm place to call home.

The official start of winter is just a few days away but temperatures in Pahrump have already started to dip below freezing at night, leaving those in the valley without a place to call home out in the cold.

For one local family, that fact inspired not just a sense of sadness but a desire to do something about it and they have set out on a mission they are calling Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts.

Hilda Bannister and her family have spent the month of December raising funds and gathering donations in an effort to provide care packages filled with items to help the valley’s homeless manage the colder weather this season. The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with their cause and even the children have gotten in on the project, putting in their own money and helping with the organization of all of the items and creation of the care packages.

“We are really just wanting to help those out there suffering through these frigid temperatures who don’t have a warm place to stay in,” Bannister told the Pahrump Valley Times on Monday, Dec. 14. “We have about 50 packages that contain beanies, gloves and socks. We have scarves and we purchased about 20 new blankets so far. We have blankets and jackets that we also had in storage and have received a few donated jackets, scarves, beanies and about 50 pounds of dog food that we will help distribute to them as well.”

Bannister said while the effort is going well on the donation end, unfortunately, the family seems to be having some trouble finding those who may be in need of the comforting, cold weather gear packages that they have put together.

“Yesterday was our first day trying to get these items out to anyone we could find and we felt we came up really short in finding people out there. We were only about to locate about seven people in the course of two hours driving to the various places we were told to look,” Bannister explained. “The captain over at the sheriff’s office (Nye County Sheriff’s Captain David Boruchowitz) said if he had to guess, there are maybe 80 to 120 people or so.”

Despite the challenge presented by locating the valley’s homeless, the Bannisters are not backing down from their mission. They simply need the community’s help to make sure Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts is able to deliver the packages to those who truly need them.

“We really just want o get these items out to them as soon as possible,” Bannister stated. “We just want to do our part in helping the community. If there are any recommendations of how we can get these items out there, please let us know.”

As of the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Bannister’s GoFundMe account had seen $317 dollars raised out of a goal of $800. To make a donation visit www.GoFundMe.com and search for “Operation Warming Pahrump Hearts”. To contact the Bannisters with information on where to locate those in need send an email to hbannister03@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 366 S. Linda.
2020 holiday lights self-guided tour
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is getting into the spirit this holiday season.

Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Thursday. The hospital said it has established a vaccination clinic per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Pahrump youngster bringing joy to others this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They say that giving is better than receiving and this Christmas, local youngster Avery Sampson is the embodiment of that concept.

Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the year 2020, public events have been few and far between as businesses and organization navigate the ever-changing health guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but as the year comes to a close, Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is taking on the challenge of hosting a public gathering and is inviting residents out for its Winter Wellness Event.

Public hearing set for Pahrump Animal Shelter bond
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is continuing to move forward with the process that will make way for construction of a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump, with a public hearing on the bond that will fund the project set to take place during a special meeting of the Nye County Commission to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Fire leaves Pahrump family seeking shelter
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump woman whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Dec. 15th spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

Appeals court rules against state church attendance cap
Staff Report

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court rulings and sided with two Nevada churches that have argued that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than on casinos and other secular businesses.

Beatty Schools seeking subs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The faculty and staff of Beatty schools are currently pretty much up to full strength according to Principal Chris Brockman. They did experience a critical shortage before Thanksgiving, when a couple of teachers were out on personal leave and another had oral surgery, leaving them with too few teachers to operate.

Study: Nevada 7th among risky states for traveling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada ranks as the seventh-riskiest state to travel to based on COVID-19-related health risk factors in combination with dangerous driving scores as we enter the holiday travel season, according to QuoteWizard.