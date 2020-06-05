98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Optimizing your freezer saves time and money

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Freezing food saves time by reducing grocery store runs and money when you purchase sale items in quantity. Make the most of your investment by using your freezer to its full potential.

Here’s what ruins frozen foods. Ice, moisture, and air are the enemies of frozen foods. Freezing preserves food by slowing the growth of bacteria and reducing the rate at which natural decomposition (sorry, couldn’t think of a more appetizing word) happens.

Most foods contain water, and frozen water becomes ice crystals. These crystals expand and break fragile cell walls resulting in some foods (looking at you, fruits and vegetables) becoming mushy and watery once defrosted. When dry air circulates around frozen foods, it causes damage by dehydration. This is known as freezer burn. While freezer burned food is safe to eat, removing the yucky bits will improve the taste. Some say that’s what ketchup is for.

How to prevent freezer burn. Before freezing, prepare foods by wrapping and storing properly to prevent damage. Be sure to remove as much air as humanly possible and use zipper-top freezer bags (not storage bags), heavy-duty plastic wrap, aluminum foil, or freezer paper. All foods benefit from double wrapping.

When using freezer safe storage containers, fill almost to the top (to allow room for expansion) and place plastic wrap over the surface of the food before placing the lid.

To optimize space, use storage containers that leave no unused space. I’m fond of zip-top freezer bags whenever possible. The zip-top baggies freeze flat and stack. A full freezer is a happy, energy efficient freezer.

How to freeze meat and poultry.As soon as practical, remove foods from their store packaging and divide into meal-appropriate portions. For short term storage, place into freezer bags, removing as much air as possible. For storage three months or longer, wrap first tightly in plastic wrap, then wrap again in foil, freezer wrap, or freezer paper. Lastly, pop it in a freezer bag.

Brushing meats with a little oil or adding marinade (a big glug of Italian dressing is perfect) before freezing protects meat from freezer burn and the meat marinates as it thaws. Win, win!

Label everything! Me: “I don’t need to label this; I know I’ll remember.” Narrator: “She would not remember. In fact, she immediately forgot what it was.” Sound familiar? Write on everything with a Sharpie pen. I keep mine in my freezer bag box, so it doesn’t disappear. Write what it is, the date, and any details. Also, keep an inventory of what you have in the freezer. It’s much easier to look at a list than stare longingly into the freezer abyss yearning for inspiration.

Cool before you freeze. To improve the quality of your frozen foods, cool them to refrigerator temperature before putting in the freezer. Besides, putting hot food in the freezer can partially thaw other foods, and that’s bad.

Little bits. When recipes call for a small amount of an ingredient, save the remainder for next time in small baggies or freeze in ice cube trays, then store in baggies. Like chipotle in adobo, tomato paste, coconut milk, enchilada, pizza, and tomato sauces.

Some foods freeze poorly. Don’t freeze produce with high water content and expect to enjoy them like raw later, such as apples, citrus, salad greens, cucumber, bean sprouts and raw potato. Some can be cooked after freezing, like tomatoes, onion, peppers, mushrooms, celery. Some eaten while frozen, like grapes and watermelon. And don’t freeze hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, meringue, gelatin, sour cream, cottage cheese or custards.

Use ‘em or lose ‘em. When you stock, rotate the oldest foods to the front and plan to use them. Some foods expire faster than others so use those first. Check www.foodsafety.gov for how long items will last in the freezer.

Housekeeping. Keep your freezer thermostat turned to zero or lower. Twice a year, vacuum the exterior coils behind the freezer to maximize cooling efficiency.

In case of emergency. If you lose power, do not open the freezer door! Foods should remain frozen for about 24 hours, leaving you time to resolve the issue.

The number one rule of freezing: if it didn’t taste good to begin with, it won’t taste any better after freezing. In fact, it will probably taste worse. Don’t wait until food is on its way out before freezing. It’s a freezer, not a time machine.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by program organizers, shows the items ...
PVYA goes virtual for 2020
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities was nearly forced to forego its 2020 Summer Camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic but through a partnership with the NyE Communities Coalition, the beloved annual event has been saved and will now take place virtually, helping keep both participants and staff safe and healthy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Government Center is the location of the Nye ...
Nye County Commission meetings and certain offices reopen to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, June 2, the Nye County Commission held its first meeting with in-person public attendance since early March, when the governor declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak and issued an emergency directive banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, June 3, this photo shows the intersec ...
Pahrump’s Leslie Street freshly paved, county to tackle finish work
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Leslie Street in the Pahrump Valley has a fresh new coat of asphalt, with paving of the 1-mile stretch between Irene Street and Basin Avenue concluding as of June 1. There is, however, still some finishing work to be done before the project is complete, tasks that, just as the prep work conducted before the paving was laid, will be handled by Nye County Public Works crews.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three people were killed following a two-vehicle head-on co ...
Three die in Inyo County crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several fatal vehicle crashes last weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) Imposter scams ...
Ford warns against utility imposter scams
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Friday advised Nevadans to watch out for utility imposter phone scams as local businesses reopen.

Gobernador Steve Sisolak (Colton Lochhead / Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Sisolak approves plan for tests, labs, contact tracing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday, June 1 announced the approval of a comprehensive community-based testing, laboratory analysis and contact tracing plan to support efforts to reopen Nevada’s economy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles lined up from Raindance Drive off of Highway 372, a ...
Study shows record high rates of food insecurity
Staff Report

One in three children will experience food insecurity this year because of the COVID-19, according to the annual Map the Meal Gap study released Tuesday by Three Square Food Bank.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The new Nye County Sheriff's Office smartphone app will all ...
New NCSO smartphone app up and running
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out a smartphone application designed to keep the community informed on law enforcement and first responder activities throughout the county.