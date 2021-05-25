Oscarson appointed to ethics commission

Former Assemblyman James Oscarson was appointed to the Nevada Commission on Ethics in mid-May.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal James Oscarson

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times James Oscarson

Former Assemblyman James Oscarson was appointed to the Nevada Commission on Ethics in mid-May.

Oscarson was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the ethics commission announced on May 19.

Oscarson is the former assemblyman for District 36 and was elected in 2012. Oscarson served in the Assembly for three regular legislative sessions and four special sessions.

Oscarson joins the eight-member board that is appointed by the governor.

“The commission has authority over the interpretation and enforcement of Nevada’s Ethics in Government Law applicable to state and local public officers and public employees,” the commission stated in a release.

According to the commission, its main mission is to enhance the public’s faith and confidence in government by ensuring that public officers and public employees uphold the public trust by committing themselves to avoid conflicts between their private interests and their public duties.”