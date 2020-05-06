82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Overview of Nye County’s 2020 Primary Election

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The 2020 Primary Election is officially underway, with mail-in ballots making their way to homes all across Nye County and Nevada.

This year’s process has seen some major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino is assuring residents that the new absentee-ballot-only system will be conducted with the same level of security and accuracy as any traditional election would.

Voters have two ways to get their votes in, either by mail or by dropping them off in person at the county clerk’s office in Pahrump or Tonopah. Ballots will be accepted during regular business hours as well as during the official early voting period and on primary election day, June 9.

The clerk’s office will be open for early voting on May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 26 through May 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and June 1 through June 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for voters to drop off their ballots. On June 9 the clerk’s office will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can also do same-day registration during early voting and on primary election day.

Nye County voters have a variety of races on their ballots this year.

The race for U.S. Congressional District 4 constitutes the largest pool of candidates for local voters to consider, with eight Republicans and six Democrats on the primary ballot.

Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Congress include:

Rosalie Bingham – 775-863-2848 – Rosalieforcongress@gmail.com – www.rosaliebingham.com – Facebook at Rosalie for Congress

Leo Blundo – 702-595-2269 – leonardoblundo@hotmail.com -www.blundofornevada.com – Facebook at Leo Blundo For Nevada and Twitter at Blundo For Nevada

Jim Marchant – 702-706-1815 – jim@jimmarchant.com – www.jimmarchant.com – Facebook at Elect Jim Marchant

Charles Navarro – 702-518-0307 – charles@navarrofornevada.com – www.navarrorfornevada.com – Facebook at Charles Navarro

Sam Peters – Sam@sampeters4congress.com – www.sampeters4congress.com -Facebook and Twitter at Sam Peters Nevada

Randi Reed – Randi@randireednv.com – www.randireednv.com – Facebook at Randi Reed NV

Lisa Song Sutton – 702-718-9775 – www.lisa4nevada.com – lisa@lisa4nevada.com – Facebook at Lisa Song Sutton

Rebecca Wood – 702-381-4033 – rebecca@rebeccawood.us – www.rebeccawood.us – Facebook at Rebecca Wood NV

Candidates seeking the Democratic Congressional nomination include:

George Brucato – 702-738-9900 – Facebook at George Brucato

Chris Colley – Chris@colleyforcongress.com – www.colleyforcongress.com

Gabrielle “Brie” d’Ayr – Contact@briefornevada.com – www.briefornevada.com – Facebook at Brie for Nevada

Jennifer Eason – Jennifer@easonforcongress.com – www.easonforcongress.com – Facebook at Eason For Congress or Jennifer Eason

Steven Horsford – Info@stevehorsford.com – www.stevenhorsford.com – Facebook at Steven Horsford

Gregory Kempton – Kemptonforcongress.nv@gmail.com – www.gregorykemptonforcongress.com – Facebook at Gregory Kempton 1

The Republican and Democratic nominees will then face a general election race against Libertarian Jonathan Royce Esteban and Independent American Party candidate Barry Rubinson.

With only two candidates, both Republicans, running for Nevada Assembly District 36, the person who will ultimately hold this office hinges solely upon the primary election.

Assembly District 36 candidates include:

Greg Hafen II – 775-727-1629 – gregory@hafen4nevada.com – www.hafen4nevada.com – Facebook at Hafen4Nevada

Dr. Joseph Bradley – 702-970-8413 – joe@electjoebradley.com – www.electjoebradley.com – Facebook at Doctor J Bradley

There are three Nye County Commission seats up for election this year as well, those representing districts 1, 2 and 3. The primary election for county commission includes an all-Republican field of contenders.

Candidates for commission District 1 include:

Trevor Dolby – Trevordolbydistrictone.com

Liandra Dutton – 775-346-0796 – Facebook at Liandra Dutton for Nye County Commission

Tim Gamble – Gamble.tim@outlook.com – Facebook at Tim Gamble for Nye County

Richard “Dick” Gardner – 702-235-1453 – district1nye@gmail.com

Bruce Jabbour – Brucejabbour@gmail.com

Candidates for commission District 2 include:

Frank Carbone – Fjcarbone74@gmail.com

John Koenig – 775-253-8690 – jkoenig1@sbcglobal.net – Facebook at JKoenigNV

Candidates for commission District 3 include:

Louis “Louie” Baker – 775-990-7451 or 702-743-8297 – cobra.blulaker@gmail.com

Donna Cox – 775-209-4751 – Facebook at Donna Cox

Deanna O’Donnell – Facebook at Deanna O’Donnell for County Commissioner Dist 3

John Wehrly – Electjohnwehrlynyecommissiond3@gmail.com

The winner of the primary for District 1 will go up against nonpartisan candidate Darryl Lackey in the 2020 general election.

The representative of District 2 will be determined by the primary, as there are only two Republican candidates on the ballot.

The winner of the District 3 primary will compete with Independent American Party candidate Lance Schaus in the general election.

Nye County School District Area VI is the only school board race that requires a primary to narrow down the field of contenders.

Candidates for school board Area VI include:

Aaron Compton – acompton2@yahoo.com

Oren Hampton – ohamptono@outlook.com

Mark Hansen – mktmhansen@gmail.com

Liese Peterson – lpeterson@ 9elmsdevelopment.com

The top two vote-getters in this nonpartisan race will then head to the general election.

General-election-only races

There are several elections taking place this year that are not included in the primary but will go directly to the general.

Nevada State Senate District 19 will be on the general election ballot with incumbent Pete Goicoechea, a Republican, against Independent American Party candidate Tiffany “Gholson” Seeback.

Nevada State Assembly District 32 will see incumbent Alexis Hansen, a Republican, contending with Democrat Paula Povilatis.

Justice of the Peace for Pahrump Department B, a nonpartisan office, will see incumbent Kent Jasperson against Walt Grudzinski in the general election.

The nonpartisan race for the Amargosa Town Board will also go directly to the general as well, with candidates John Bosta, Esperanza “Hope” Budd, Richard Claessens, Debbera Mendyk and Morgan Scriven aiming to earn one of the three four-year term seats available.

Nye County School District Area IV will also be on the general election ballot with Marjorie Ann Schaus and Larry Small vying for that position.

Author’s Note: Current office holders appearing on the primary ballot are denoted with italics.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times
What should employers consider amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Brian Bradford, attorney at Fisher Phillips, an employment and labor law firm in Las Vegas, speaks about what employers should consider when it comes to employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradford spoke with Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Getty Images The number of patrons at table games should be based on the type of game to ensure ...
Reopening gaming facilities subject of Thursday meeting
Staff Report

The Nevada Gaming Commission will meet virtually Thursday to discuss how to resume gaming operations that were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety policies for the resumption of gaming operations will be considered for possible action at this meeting.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A local protester on his Harley showed his support fo ...
Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is the fourth week of sessions, with Wednesday’s to ...
Extension offers webinar, online town hall for small businesses
Staff Report

Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” for small businesses every Wednesday and webinars on specific topics for small businesses every Friday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility co ...
GridLiance announces executive promotions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

Getty Images The NSHE noted that a nationwide trend of disrupting or even hijacking these meet ...
NSHE offers security tips for virtual collaborations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada System of Higher Education has released a list of virtual collaboration tools security tips, hoping that people who are using virtual collaboration tools such as Zoom, Teams and GoToMeeting to share video, audio and screen content will protect themselves.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart implements new policies to mitigate the spread ...
Walmart accelerates rollout of new Express Delivery service
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart on Thursday announced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

Getty Images Each chapter donated $50,000 to help secure and provide additional personal prote ...
Nevada auto dealerships make donations for health workers
Staff Report

In an effort to help support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders, the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car &Truck Dealer Association, have donated a combined $100,000 to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.