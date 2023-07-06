Pahrump 1-year-old found dead in carseat

First-responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of Bighorn Street just after 10 a.m. on July 1 where the child’s lifeless body was discovered in a car seat.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child in Pahrump.

First-responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of Bighorn Street just after 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, where the unconscious child’s body was discovered in a car seat inside a residence.

Sheriff’s office remains tight-lipped

Details of the death are vague, but numerous deputies and investigators along with Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to the scene, where they said the child was found not breathing.

Medics tried to resuscitate the child while en route to Desert View Hospital but were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

Unrelated incident lands parents in jail

The child’s parents, according to the sheriff’s office were arrested and taken into custody the night prior on dual domestic violence charges.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times on Thursday that the child’s grandparents were watching over the baby while the parents were in custody.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, it did not appear that there was any signs of foul play or any injury at the hands of anyone else,” McGill said. “The investigation is still ongoing and at this point, we’re just awaiting the autopsy results.”

The sheriff’s office said they will release additional information on the child’s death once their investigation is completed.

This story has been updated.