No injuries were reported as the result of a small fire at the NyE Communities Coalition campus late Tuesday morning.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews assess a small fire at the NyE Communities Coalition campus on Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. Valley Electric Association crews were also summoned to the scene, as the cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.

Crews from Valley Electric Association also responded to the scene, directly across from Pahrump Community Church on Wilson Road.

The investigation is focusing on a possible electrical issue with an outdoor utility pole, officials said.