Pahrump-area motorists advised to watch out for wild horses

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

There’s a group endangering themselves and other area residents along parts of South Highway 160.

Those involved are wild horses.

Nye County Animal Control Officer Levi Gregory responded to the area of Highway 160, south of Calvada Boulevard, just after 11:30 a.m., Dec. 30.

Gregory said motorists need to be aware that the equines can unexpectedly dart into the roadway at any time, be it day or night.

“My simple advice would be just to beware of the wild horses who are free grazing,” he noted. “All we try to do is keep them off the highway.”

Additionally, Gregory noted that both wild horses and burros are typically spotted on the far north end of town throughout the year, but recently the animals have been grazing on the south end of the valley.

“This is a new group of horses, probably out of Trout Canyon through the winery area,” Gregory said. “So they are closer to Highway 160 and Homestead Road. People need to be careful between Homestead Road and Calvada Boulevard. We just try to shoo them off the highway and get them to where they can safely graze. I’d like to see them out in the desert area to graze, but they seem to want to come up here a little closer to the highway and obviously it’s not good for them or the motorist, because obviously motorists and horses don’t mix well.”

Back in November, Pahrump fire crews were dispatched for a report of a vehicle striking and killing an elk along South Highway 160 in the area of Osky Street.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

