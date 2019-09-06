79°F
Pahrump area planned next week for 9/11

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A special ceremony is scheduled next week at the Calvada Eye to honor and remember those who perished in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The fifth annual event is being organized once again by leadership and members of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.

It is one of at least three local ceremonies marking the worst terrorist attack in American history.

Rotary Club President Janet Ufheil said the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Calvada Eye First Responders’ Reflection Area at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

The Reflection Area was inspired by former Pahrump Valley Rotary Club President Roy Mankins several years ago.

“We will have guest speakers, including Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and Assemblyman Gregory Hafen,” Ufheil said. “Our fire chief, Scott Lewis, and several of his crew will bring out their tower ladder truck. Hopefully, Linda DeMeo will be able to come, because we recently had a memorial stone created for her late husband Tony (the former sheriff). It was all done by personal and private donations. We’re just going to memorialize the horrors of the 9/11 attacks on the twin towers in New York. I also happen to be a New Yorker.”

National Day of Remembrance

Also on Wednesday, officials from Pahrump’s NyE Communities Coalition have scheduled what’s known as the Sept. 11, National Day of Remembrance at its 1020 E. Wilson Road location.

Organizer Devon Couch, an AmeriCorps Vista leader, said coalition officials will embark upon a beautification project at the location from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

AmeriCorps VISTA leader and members serve as a catalyst for change, living and working alongside community members to meet our nation’s most pressing challenges and advance local solutions.

As part of their national service requirements, AmeriCorps and Vistas, are all required to participate in national days of service.

With the characteristics of 9/11, along with the good deeds and the services of our first responders, we are going to create a rock garden, and it’s going to honor 9/11 in remembrance by performing those good deeds and services,” Couch said.

Additionally, Couch noted that the event is open to the public, and urged the community to participate by way of volunteerism.

“We wanted to make sure this event is open to the community, so they can be part of the 9/11 Remembrance Day,” she said. “We are open to having volunteers, and it’s (of) any age, any skill type of volunteer project.”

Couch also said that the day will allow for participants to create fun rocks adorned with positive phrases and different types of art and styles.

“We will actually be painting the rocks right here on campus, and I would urge volunteers to wear comfortable clothes and be ready to paint the rocks,” she said. “This will be held indoors, so we don’t have to worry about the heat. We have air conditioning so it’ll be a nice, comfortable environment with a volunteer setting, complete with refreshments. We will have signage directing people where to go for this project.”

For additional information on the coalition event contact Couch at 775-727-9970, ext. 208.

Also on Wednesday, officials at the VFW Post 10054 will conduct a special 9/11 tribute at its 4651 South Homestead Road location.

The event, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will also include a flag retirement ceremony later that day at 5 p.m.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

