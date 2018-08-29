Pahrump area pub undergoing major renovation

A local bar on the north side of town is undergoing a major transformation in the next couple of months.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Sullivan's Pub at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. has several new flat-screen TVs behind the bar. The pub is going through a major renovation, but it will stay open during construction.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A wall was taken down at the end of August at Sullivan's Pub in Pahrump. The removal was just part of a more than $200,000 renovation project at the pub.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Leilani Ancoine, owner of Sullivan's Pub in Pahrump, stands next to a football statue at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. on Aug. 23, 2018. Ancoine said she took over the pub in May.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A wall still stands behind the karaoke at Sullivan's Pub in Pahrump on Aug. 23, 2018. The wall was taken down the day after as part of a large renovation project at the pub.

Sullivan’s Pub, which came under new ownership in May, is set to have more space available for customers, new TVs for viewing sports games and other improvements at its 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. location.

Bruce Hamburg, manager at Sullivan’s, said the pub is also planning to offer food options as part of a more than $200,000 makeover. The establishment is planning to stay open during its updating.

The addition of food being served will come when the kitchen remodel is completed. Sullivan’s will start serving up hamburgers, cheeseburgers and other food, such as corned beef hash when the kitchen is ready.

Some of the new additions in the kitchen will bring a new oven hood and grease trap to comply with county codes.

The project got underway at the end of August with the demolition of a long wall separating the main bar area and an unused space. But the interior is not the only thing that is going to have an overhaul.

Hamburg said the parking lot is also getting an upgrade as part of the planned work.

The money from construction on the project is staying local, according to Hamburg.

“We’re using local contractors from Pahrump,” he said.

The new owner of the pub, Leilani Ancoine, came here from Southern California, where she owned another restaurant.

A plan to upgrade the space has been in the works, but it took time to gather all the necessary permissions from the county and work with designers on the plan, according to Ancoine.

When everything is complete, more employees could be added to the payroll, according to Hamburg.

Sullivan’s will stay open during the construction, which is projected to last about two months.

The pub is open seven days a week. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the pub is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information or to visit Sullivan’s, call 775-775-727-0858.

The pub will be planning a grand opening event in the future when the makeover of the space is completed.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com