Pahrump Back to School Fair set for July 31

It is once again that time of year when parents and students must turn their thoughts to the coming school term and begin preparing for another nine months of academic endeavors. With the 2021-2022 school year set to begin on Tuesday, August 10 in Nye County, in an effort to help ensure that area families are ready to send their children back to the classroom, be it virtual or in person, the NyE Communities Coalition is now gearing up for its annual Back to School Fair.

“Got students? We can help!” Event organizer Amina Corey of the NyECC stated. “Come out to Pathways on Saturday, July 31 for a backpack full of back-to-school essentials for all of K-12. It’s first-come-first-served, so we’ll see you bright and early at 8 a.m.”

Set for next Saturday at the Pathways Innovative Education Building, the Back to School Fair will be held just as it was in 2020, as a drive-thru event in which families are invited to drive up to the site, remain in their vehicles and make their way through the line to receive backpacks stuffed with an assortment of school supplies that will help students start the school year off right.

These backpacks will contain an array of grade-appropriate supplies such as loose-leaf paper, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, rulers, index cards, folders, composition and spiral notebooks, glue sticks, calculators and much more, along with other items useful in a school setting, such as hand wipes, sanitizers and even face masks.

Although medical screenings will not be performed at the Back to School Fair this year, event volunteers will be handing out vouchers for free sports physicals from Spring Mountain Medical as well.

It is very important for parents to note that each of their students must be present at the event in order to receive a backpack. Parents are not permitted to pick up supplies for students who are not with them at the time of distribution.

Also key for students returning to the classroom are immunizations, and the Community Health Nurse will be prepared to administer vaccines for a wide array of diseases, including both mandatory and recommended immunizations.

Mandatory vaccinations as required by state law and the Nevada State Board of Health include those for tetanus, diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, Hepatitis A and B and chicken pox. Children under six years are required to have a vaccine for pertussis and students must also receive at least one dose of the meningitis and Bordetella pertussis vaccines at 10 years of age or older, before beginning seventh grade. There are exemptions available for religious and medical purposes, which must be filed with the appropriate school district, charter school or private school.

Recommended vaccines that will be available include the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 and over.

“Immunizations will be administered on-site by appointment only. Please call the Community Health Nurse’s Office beforehand to schedule an appointment: 775-751-7070,” the flyer states, noting that these immunizations are only for the uninsured and Medicaid recipients. Those on Medicaid are asked to bring their Medicaid card.

Corey noted that walk-ins for vaccinations will be accepted but those with appointments will of course be prioritized first. Vaccination appointments must be made by no later than noon on Thursday, July 29.

“The Back to School Fair is a great opportunity for the community to come together and help support our students every year. Many years ago, NyECC and our partners saw a need within the community that originated with students being vaccinated and ready to start school on the first day. The Back to School Fair has grown from that original intention and continues to cultivate partnerships with local organizations to try to help fill that need and others. The turnout each year continues to prove that this is a useful and, for some, necessary event in our community and this year, everyone has been especially generous and helpful,” Corey stated with obvious enthusiasm.

The NyECC’s Back to School Fair Drive-Thru Event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Pathways building, 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive in Pahrump.

For more information contact Amina Corey at 775-727-9970, ext. 216 or email amina@nyecc.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com