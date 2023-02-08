PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS

Arby’s eyes completion; new coffee cafe coming to Pahrump; local bakers make cake for ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ wedding and more…

Arby’s construction nears completion

Construction of the first Arby’s location in Pahrump is expected to be completed by March 20, according to reports from KPVM-TV. The 2,600-square-foot fast-food franchise is being built along the 700 block of South Highway 160 next to Nye County Animal Hospital.

An opening date has not been announced, but applications are being accepted online, according to a sign on the restaurant. Open interviews for several positions began at the store on Tuesday morning.

Sugar & Spice featured on reality TV show

A cake that was baked and designed by Sugar & Spice Pahrump LLC was featured on the WE channel’s “Growing up Hip Hop” for the wedding ceremony of Egypt Criss and Sam Wright.

Criss is the daughter of rappers Sandra “Pep” Denton from the 1990’s duo Salt & Pepa and Anthony “Treach” Criss from Naughty By Nature.

“We are so happy to be able to help them with this wedding cake!” the local bakery posted on Facebook.

Sugar & Spice is located at 2301 Winery Road, Suite 106.

New coffee roaster cafe set for Pahrump

A new specialty coffee roaster and cafe is expected to open soon at 960 S. Margaret St. at Highway 372 in Pahrump.

While an opening date has not been announced, Caffe Chilly, will be “powered by” Pahrump Valley Roasters, according to its website. The family-owned coffee roaster launched in the Spring Mountains in 2008 and formerly operated a store at Oxbow Avenue in Pahrump until it closed.

Help fund cotton candy machine for the kids

A Pahrump businessman who provides free cotton candy to youth at fundraisers and events has organized a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a new machine after the old one reportedly broke.

“Recently at an event there was a problem with the power and my commercial cotton candy machine was ruined,” Jason Harper says. “The motor and all the electrical was shorted out and part of it burned. It would cost more to replace the parts than to buy a new machine.”

Harper is a disabled veteran and is seeking help to raise $1,300 for the machine in order to continue serving free cotton candy to kids in the community.

Local casinos pay out $1.5M to winners in January

Golden Entertainment’s Pahrump-based casinos paid out more than $1.5 million to winners in January, according to reports from company officials.

The biggest win occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 when a lucky local hit a $23,815 jackpot on a $5 bet while playing Dragon Link, they said. Golden Entertainment operates three local sites: Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, Lakeside Casino & RV Park, and Gold Town Casino.

Business After Hours event at Artesian Cellars

Looking to network with local business professionals? The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Artesian Cellars, 131 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump.

For more information email the Chamber at info@pahrumpchamber.com.

Got a business item for this column? Tell me! Send your business news to Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com