PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFS

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
February 28, 2023 - 11:35 am
 
Bye-bye Bearded Lady

If you’ve never made it to “Topless Titty Tuesdays” at the notorious Bearded Lady Saloon in Pahrump, you’ve missed your chance.

The iconic Pahrump bar that’s known for hosting outrageous events (we’re talking “Redneck Fourth of July” truck bed pool parties, mustache, mullets and mohawk competitions, ass-shaking challenges and more) announced on Facebook it soon will be relocating to Las Vegas. A rebranded bar is expected to replace the business at 1330 Fifth St., according to the post, and will remain operated by Bearded Lady owner/operator Kelli Sater.

We’ll update you with more on the plans as they’re available.

The Bearded Lady Saloon opened in Pahrump in January 2020.

It hosted its final Topless Tuesday — a regular promotion where topless girls got $1 off drinks — last week. The last night of live music there was Saturday.

Pahrump ranks among most affordable place for homeowners in Nevada

A new report from data aggregator SmartAsset, ranks Pahrump No. 9 in the state when it comes to affordable living. Pahrump homes are a bit more affordable than No. 10 Fernley in Lyon County, according to the data, but costlier than No. 8 Cold Springs in Washoe County. The study examined the average closing costs, property taxes, homeowner insurance rates, mortgage payments and median incomes, and did some math to arrive at an “affordability index.”

According to the ranking, the most affordable town for homeowners in Nevada is Spring Creek, a town of about 14,500 people in Elko County. While home costs are significantly more expensive there than Pahrump, according to the data, Spring Creek residents earn nearly twice as much as residents here making it easier to own and afford their homes.

Benefits meeting for Test Site workers

The U.S. Department of Labor will host an outreach event beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the Pahrump Nugget, 881 S. Highway 160, to discuss the benefits available to current and former nuclear weapons workers –including uranium miners, millers and ore transporters – from covered facilities, and their families under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act.

The federal government provides lump-sum compensation and medical benefits to current and former nuclear weapons workers whose illness is the result of their work in the nuclear weapons industry. To date, the program has paid more than $1.5 billion in compensation and medical benefits to claimants in Nevada, and more than $22.7 billion nationwide.

This event is open to the public and does not require pre-registration.

Staff will be available to assist with questions, claims status and filing. Services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information call the Las Vegas Resource Center at 866-697-0841.

Calling all homesteaders!

Homesteaders and others will have the chance to network when Southern Nye Grange #30 hosts an open house from 1 to 2 p.m on Saturday, March 4, at 7810 Jane Ave. in Pahrump. The grange promotes community service and homesteading and provides a network for those who raise livestock. Homesteading has surged during the pandemic as more people turn to sustainable agriculture practices on their own land. For more information, contact Glenna at 775-378-2265.

Chamber to host members-only luncheon

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business luncheon for its members from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at the Pahrump Nugget, 881 S. Highway 160. The luncheon is $30 for members; $35 for guests of members. Register for the event on the Chamber’s website.

Got a business tip for this column? Contact Editor Brent Schanding @bschanding@pvtimes.com.

