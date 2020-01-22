Pahrump chamber holds 2020 awards gala
Business and other leaders around Pahrump gathered for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Installation and Awards Gala in mid-January.
More than 100 people enjoyed a night of dining, entertainment, and prizes, as well as awards, at the Mountain Falls Grill Room on Jan. 11. The theme of the gala this year was “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”
Nine board members were installed to the chamber’s board during the event and sworn in by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Lane.
The list includes Justin Curnutt, 2020 board president; Teri Rogers, vice president; Linda Groover, secretary; and Debbie Davis, treasurer. The list of board members includes Max Buffi, Ron Frazier, Brad Harris, Debbie Harris and Brent Leavitt.
The crowd spent the night laughing and feasting, as well as mingling. Some even dressed the part for the theme of “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”
Individuals and businesses were also recognized during the community awards portion of the gala.
Longtime auctioneer Ski Censke was honored with the volunteer of the year award.
Nonprofit of the year went to the Nevada Outreach Training Organization. Kathie McKenna, executive director of Nevada Outreach, accepted the award at the gala.
Jack and Betsy Sanders of Sanders Family Winery were both honored with the Pahrump chamber’s Cornerstone Award.
The winners of the chamber’s 2019 Best of Pahrump Awards were announced at the gala. Over 20 different businesses were recognized during the event.
According to the chamber’s social media stream, voting lasted eight weeks and nearly 6,200 votes were cast.
The chamber hosts several large events in the Pahrump area each year: the Biz &Home Expo, the Fall Festival and others.
The chamber’s next major event is the Pahrump Balloon Festival, planned for Feb. 21-23.
For more information about the chamber or other questions, call 775-727-5800.
2019 Best of Pahrump Awards
- Best animal services: Animal Care Center of Pahrump
- Best attorney: JK Nelson Law
- Best bank: Meadows Bank
- Best burger: Mom’s Diner
- Best chiropractor: Pahrump Spine and Wellness (formerly Advanced Spine and Posture)
- Best contractor: Ron Murphy Construction
- Best cultural cuisine: Ojah Japanese Steakhouse
- Best customer service: JK Nelson Law
- Best dentist: Affordable Family Dental
- Best Doctor: Dr. Michael Reiner
- Best drinks in town: Java Junkies
- Best fast food: Panda Express
- Best festival vendor: Cakes, Cookies, and Creations
- Best hair salon: Shear Image Salon
- Best health/wellness/fitness: Fitness for $10
- Best insurance office: State Farm
- Best karaoke: Coyote’s Den
- Best lodging: Holiday Inn Express and Suites
- Best pizza: Nicco’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant
- Best real estate office: Nevada Realty
- Best thrift/consignment store: Secret Sister’s Boutique
- Best vehicle sales/service: Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza
Source: Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce