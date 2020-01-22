Pahrump chamber holds 2020 awards gala

Business and other leaders around Pahrump gathered for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Installation and Awards Gala in mid-January.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Max Buffi, 2019 president of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the chamber's 2020 Installation and Awards Gala at the Mountain Falls Grill Room on Jan. 11.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Some came dressed for the occasion at Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Instillation Dinner, which had a theme of "Puttin' on the Ritz."

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Live music was provided by DownBeat Music Lab in Pahrump for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Installation and Awards Gala at the Mountain Falls Grill Room. The event occurred at Jan. 11.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Roughly 100 people gathered at the Mountain Falls Grill Room during the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Installation and Awards Gala.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Lane swore in the new board members and officers for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Installation and Awards Gala. The event occurred on Jan. 11 at the Mountain Fall Grill Room.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Jenney Sartin, executive director of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the chamber's 2020 Installation and Awards Gala. Sartin stands with Justin Curnutt, 2020 president of the board of directors at the chamber.

Business and other leaders around Pahrump gathered for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Installation and Awards Gala in mid-January.

More than 100 people enjoyed a night of dining, entertainment, and prizes, as well as awards, at the Mountain Falls Grill Room on Jan. 11. The theme of the gala this year was “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Nine board members were installed to the chamber’s board during the event and sworn in by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Lane.

The list includes Justin Curnutt, 2020 board president; Teri Rogers, vice president; Linda Groover, secretary; and Debbie Davis, treasurer. The list of board members includes Max Buffi, Ron Frazier, Brad Harris, Debbie Harris and Brent Leavitt.

The crowd spent the night laughing and feasting, as well as mingling. Some even dressed the part for the theme of “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Individuals and businesses were also recognized during the community awards portion of the gala.

Longtime auctioneer Ski Censke was honored with the volunteer of the year award.

Nonprofit of the year went to the Nevada Outreach Training Organization. Kathie McKenna, executive director of Nevada Outreach, accepted the award at the gala.

Jack and Betsy Sanders of Sanders Family Winery were both honored with the Pahrump chamber’s Cornerstone Award.

The winners of the chamber’s 2019 Best of Pahrump Awards were announced at the gala. Over 20 different businesses were recognized during the event.

According to the chamber’s social media stream, voting lasted eight weeks and nearly 6,200 votes were cast.

The chamber hosts several large events in the Pahrump area each year: the Biz &Home Expo, the Fall Festival and others.

The chamber’s next major event is the Pahrump Balloon Festival, planned for Feb. 21-23.

For more information about the chamber or other questions, call 775-727-5800.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com