Pahrump community invited out for All People’s Luncheon

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner, and coinciding with the nationwide holiday in honor of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation will be holding its 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon.

Vern Hee/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows The Blind Singers of Las Vegas performing during the 16th Annual All People's Luncheon.This year's event is set for Monday, Jan. 20.

Vern Hee/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times During the 2019 event, Pahrump Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation officials offered thanks to the committee members, Pahrump Valley Key Club and AmeriCorps volunteers for all their assistance in making the 2019 All People's Luncheon a success.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner, and coinciding with the nationwide holiday in honor of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation will be holding its 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon.

Set for Monday, Jan. 20 at the Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road, the “All People’s Luncheon” will kick off at 11 a.m. with lunch to be served around 11:45 a.m.

The “All People’s Luncheon” serves as a method of bringing the entire community together in celebration while also raising money for a good cause.

Event organizer and MLK Scholarship Foundation Vice President Reva Braun said she is very excited for another year of fundraising to support the foundation’s mission and purpose, which is to provide scholarships to local students in order to help further their education. It’s an effort that aligns perfectly with the beliefs of the organization’s namesake, King, who was a major proponent of education for all.

Braun was also enthusiastic about announcing that entertainment this year will include the Nevada Silver Tappers and two young local students, who will be making their debut as performers during the event. A recital of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech will be featured as well.

To help raise even more funding to support the MLK Jr. Scholarship Foundation’s mission, there will be a variety of raffle prizes up for grabs, along with a silent auction for attendees to partake of.

Tickets are $20 per person if purchased in advance. If there are tickets remaining the day of the luncheon, the at-the-door price will be $25 per person. Those interested in reserving tickets are asked to call Braun at 775-727-0911.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com