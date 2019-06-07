Pahrump DuraPatcher purchase approved

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, courtesy of Nye County, shows the DuraPatcher that was purchased last year and serves in Tonopah and the surrounding areas. Another DuraPatcher has been approved for purchase and will soon serve the Pahrump Valley.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times These potholes at the intersection of Turner Boulevard and Quarter Horse Avenue have been filled multiple times with cold mix but they keep reappearing. The new DuraPatcher is meant to provide longer-lasting patches than cold mix.

Road conditions in Pahrump have always been a problem, with potholes littering many of the valley’s streets and causing a certain amount of frustration for those who travel them.

Nye County Public Works and its road department have their work cut out for them in maintaining the local roadways, constantly having to dispatch workers to fill the potholes only to have them quickly reappear, sometimes seemingly overnight.

Some relief in this never-ending battle is on the horizon, however, with the Regional Transportation Commission approving the purchase of a new DuraPatcher specifically for the Pahrump area during its May 22 meeting.

Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl explained that the new DuraPatcher purchase request constituted a higher cost than that which was attached to the same machine purchased last year, coming in at roughly $16,000 over the last purchase price. The reason, Dahl explained, was centered on emissions requirements which prompted the DuraPatcher manufacturer to update the motor.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo was the champion of the new purchase, asking originally for the purchase request to be brought before the Nye County Commission but eventually addressing the proposal at the Regional Transportation Commission level. Blundo is the chairman of the transportation commission and sits alongside two other members, including Nye County Commissioner John Koenig and former road department employee Tim Carlo.

Carlo expressed reservations when discussing the DuraPatcher purchase, remarking that in his opinion, it was an unnecessary buy.

“Here’s my problem I have with this,” Carlo stated. “They (DuraPatchers) take five guys to run, they require chips, they require a specialized oil that is not available year round, it’s a CRS oil, they are slow… In the long run this costs more money than the proven method of cold patch. It takes much more money when (you’re) factoring in the long run and the crews…”

Koenig replied that he was somewhat in agreement with Carlo’s comments but at the same time, he felt the DuraPatcher would provide a large benefit for the valley. “The proven method of cold patch doesn’t work around here, because you put the cold patch down and two days later it’s gone,” Koenig said, noting that this situation is a source of irritation among area residents.

Blundo concurred, adding that he too hears complaints from citizens regarding the fact that in many cases, potholes are patched and just a few days later, the patch has disintegrated. “Anything (that lasts) longer than a week I think is appreciated at this point,” Blundo stated.

Koenig made the motion to approve the purchase from the company Cimline with a not to exceed amount of $100,000 to be funded out of the Regional Transportation Commission’s budget.

The motion passed 2-1 with Carlo against. Dahl said the DuraPatcher purchase will take some time to complete but he estimated that the new machine should hopefully be at work in Pahrump in a month or so.

