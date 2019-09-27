Pahrump Fall Festival parade road closure

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close a portion of Nevada Highway 160 between Dandelion Street and Oxbow Avenue in Pahrump from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the 55th annual Fall Festival Parade, NDOT announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The parade is organized by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Through traffic will be detoured onto Calvada Boulevard and Wilson Road, NDOT said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control support. The parade is expected to attract 100 participants, including marching bands, horses and fire trucks, NDOT said in a news release.

The event is organized by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible,” NDOT said in a statement. “NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.”

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.