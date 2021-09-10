98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Fall Festival to open with a bang

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 10, 2021 - 7:02 am
 
Deanna O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Zambelli Fireworks pyr ...
Deanna O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Zambelli Fireworks pyrotechnician Eddie O'Brien running the complex electronic firing system he uses during fireworks shows. This year, Zambelli will be adding a little extra fun to the Fall Festival with a pyrotechnic display set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival, sponsored by the town of Pahrump ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival, sponsored by the town of Pahrump, will take place Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at Petrack Park.

The Pahrump Fall Festival is less than two weeks away and after having to cancel in 2020, event organizers are striving to make the return of the festival a total blast for the entire community. As such, town and county officials have been working hard to bring together all of the traditional elements of the Fall Festival while also incorporating several new features, one of which is set to kick off the festival with a bang.

On the opening night of the Fall Festival, Thursday, Sept. 23, Zambelli Fireworks will be putting on a fabulous fireworks show to entertain the crowds that are sure to gather at Petrack Park that evening and Zambelli crews are over the moon about the opportunity to provide something extra special for this year’s festival.

“The Zambelli team is very excited to play a part in making this year’s Fall Festival the best one ever,” Zambelli pyrotechnician Eddie O’Brien told the Pahrump Valley Times earlier this week. “Of course, this will be the first year ever that there will be a fireworks show the opening night of the festival. Jimmy from the town’s buildings and grounds department, Courtney from town administration and Arlette and the town tourism department want this year to be especially exceptional. They asked my dad (John) and myself if it would be possible to put together a proposal and a bunch of ideas were put on the table. We were able to put together a great setup and find a location that would be safe for all the surrounding areas.”

To make the fireworks show official, O’Brien went before the Nye County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to secure the permit necessary to host the show and it was obvious that everyone involved is eagerly anticipating the 2021 Fall Festival.

O’Brien explained that there will not be any music accompanying the Fall Festival Fireworks Show but he has no doubt whatsoever that it will still be immensely enjoyable.

He noted that with the presence of horses and other livestock that will be coming in for the rodeo that will take place during the festival, it took some creative thinking to set things up so that they would be as least disturbing as possible to the animals. The rodeo will be taking place Friday and Saturday nights and this was also one reason Zambelli chose opening night for the show. In addition, holding the fireworks show on opening night will likely mean a bigger turnout for that evening than is normally seen, with O’Brien noting, “That way the vendors have the opportunity for the people to gather and it just prolongs the whole weekend.”

“It’s nice to have something to open it with,” commissioner Donna Cox enthused. “Because I don’t think we get enough people on Thursdays… and I think this will attract their attention. And maybe they will even come back on Saturday (which is traditionally the busiest night of the festival).”

Commissioner Frank Carbone made the motion to approve, with a second from commissioner Bruce Jabbour. That motion passed with emphatic “ayes” all around.

The Fall Festival Fireworks Show will run the town $10,000 and is expected to be between 10 and 12 minutes in length.

“The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and it will be a lot of fun,” O’Brien said. “I highly encourage family and friends to gather and enjoy the festivities. On behalf of Zambelli, we are always excited to put on a great show for the people to look forward to.”

The Pahrump Fall Festival will open on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. and continue until midnight. It will then reopen on the mornings of both Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. and continue until midnight. On the closing day, Sunday, Sept. 26, the festival will open at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 5 p.m.

General admission is free but those who want to ride the carnival attractions or watch the rodeo will need to purchase tickets.

Advance carnival tickets are on sale now but those planning for this will need to act fast to get the discount associated with purchasing tickets before the event, as Monday, Sept. 13 will be the last day in which advance tickets will be sold. Advance tickets are $30 for an all-day bracelet and there are also mega passes available for $125, which gets the buyer five all-day carnival bracelets as well as 25 food and game credits and a festival cup. Carnival tickets will be $35 per all-day pass at the gate.

Rodeo tickets are $10 each.

To purchase tickets for either the carnival or the rodeo, head over to the Bob Ruud Community Center on Monday, Sept. 13. The town of Pahrump Tourism Department will be on site selling tickets and providing information to those interested in attending the Pahrump Fall Festival.

For more information visit www.visitpahrump.com or call 775-253-1697.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker heads the Nye County ...
Nye County finance to hire two new staff members
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Nye County still in the midst of administering its CARES Act and COVID Relief Program grant programs and another round of several million dollars in relief funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, the Nye County Finance Department is now seeking to hire two new grants financial analysts in the coming weeks to help bear the immense workload associated with overseeing those funds.

jw.org Survivors of 9/11 find comfort by sharing their respective stories and recollections of ...
Post-9/11, some found healing by helping others
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Americans and the world observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks tomorrow, a religious organization is delivering a message of hope.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office deputy and an NHP Trooper exa ...
Coroner releases name of child killed in fatal 160 crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Clark County Coroner has released the name of the child who died following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Getty Images The Nevada Treasurer's Office offers a variety of college savings programs that ca ...
Nevada observing College Savings Month this September
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For those who wish to pursue post-secondary education, often the biggest consideration is how they are going to pay for it.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The six contestants for the 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pag ...
Golden Years ladies gearing up for 2021 pageant in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on all sort of events and happenings over the past 18 months, it’s been more than two entire years since the ladies of the Ms. Senior Golden Years organization have had the chance to grace the stage during their annual pageant.