58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Family Mortuary matriarch dies at 85

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 4, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Mortuary owners Emil and Mildred Janssen sha ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Mortuary owners Emil and Mildred Janssen share a tender moment together back n 2008. Mildred passed away on Nov. 27th, following a lengthy illness at the age of 85.

The co-founder of Pahrump Family Mortuary has died.

Mildred Louise Janssen, 85, died Nov. 27, in Las Vegas, after battling health issues over the years.

Janssen, who was born in Virginia, eventually made her way out West where she met her husband and eventual co-owner of the mortuary, Emil Janssen.

They purchased the mortuary in 1999, remodeled it and opened in 2001. Pahrump Family Mortuary is located 5441. S. Vicki Ann Road.

“Her first husband had died, and my first wife had just passed away in hospice in Henderson at the time. They asked me where I wanted her to go, and I told them Pahrump. At the time, Pahrump Family Mortuary was a fledgling business and Mildred came in just to answer the phones and that’s how she got involved with it. When we had the funeral for my first wife there, the building itself was substandard.”

Dinner date

Emil also recalled the event which led to their marriage.

“I invited her out to a meal and that’s how it all started,” Emil recalled. “We have been married for 22 years.”

Mildred’s vision

After fixing up the property, Emil spoke about his wife’s request to create a special section in the cemetery, exclusively for children.

His late wife’s heart and generosity was another topic of discussion.

“She said we needed a ‘babyland,’ which is a burial place for babies, and small children only, so there’s a section set aside for babies and small children,” he said. “If some people lost their babies and they didn’t have any money for the services, Mildred would donate our services and a gravesite for people who could not afford it. She would do the arrangements, and I would take care of the cemetery plots, and the rest of the arrangements in the cemetery. The whole premise behind the cemetery was that we wanted to have a decent place for Pahrump residents to bury their loved ones, and her main objective was we had to have a babyland.”

Family memories

As the name of the business suggests, Pahrump Family Mortuary is a family-run enterprise.

As such, Mildred’s daughter and Managing Director Starla Wolters provided her thoughts regarding the preparation of funeral arrangements for her own mother.

“I can get very emotionally involved with all of our clients, but most especially, and in my mom’s case, it’s very hard,” she said. “It’s extremely hard, but I’m going to make sure that it is done right and it’s going to be beautiful. I just want this community to know that my mom came from very humble beginnings in Virginia’s coal country. She lived in a home that we would call a shack that had dirt floors. From those very humble beginnings, my mom learned, and as she learned, she learned this business, and it was her heart for babies that brought her to this location. We are so incredibly proud of her, that from nothing, we have this.”

Mildred’s stepdaughter Carmen Murzyn also provided her thoughts on the passing of her stepmother.

“She was just a beautiful, warm woman and she had the most warm heart there was,” Murzyn said. “She did care a lot about babies out here and she would go out of her way just to make sure the families and babies were taken care of. She was just a generous woman and very caring and loving.”

Caring for all

Along with her love for babies and young children, Emil noted that his wife took special care of all families, regardless of their religious affiliation.

“She was a very thoughtful and caring person who never disrespected anybody, and never looked down her nose at anybody,” he said. “We have Orthodox people, we have people here who are from different countries and also different traditions. When she made arrangements, she would ask what their special needs were, how they wanted it done, and what kind of chapel service they would like to have.”

Declining health

Emil also spoke about the events that led up to his wife’s death.

“About four years ago Mildred had a triple bypass and she recovered from that pretty well,” he said. “In June of this year, we went to eat at Saddle West and after we came out, she tripped on one of the concrete parking stops and hit her head very hard. She got bruised really bad and had to be patched up. She was bleeding and the doctor told her at the time that she might have problems. Slowly, it went on, and then she started to have dementia, mainly because of the fall, and she just started going downhill, little by little.”

Mildred Louise Janssen is survived by her children Robert, Deborah, Starla and William, as well as her stepdaughters Janet and Carmen.

Her surviving siblings include Carol, David, Lewis and Elmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Thomas, along with sisters Yvonne, Beatrice, and Lovetta.

A private funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the mortuary’s Grandview Cemetery, where a special plot was reserved for Mildred, just adjacent to babyland.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bikes are shown lined up at the VFW Post #10054 in Pahrump ...
Pahrump VFW’s Toys for Tots Poker Run a rousing success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 in Pahrump is well-known for the various philanthropic works it does in the local community, and this year, the organization decided to branch out even further with a brand new endeavor, its inaugural Toys for Tots Poker Run.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Crosswalk work temporarily suspended
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction on the newest crosswalk in the Pahrump Valley has come to a temporary halt, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl informed during the Nye County Commission’s Dec. 1 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis said h ...
Nye preparing for first round COVID-19 vaccinations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With two major drug companies applying to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for the authority to put their newly developed COVID-19 vaccines to use in America, Nye County is in the midst of preparing for the first round of vaccine distribution, which would target those listed in the county’s “tier 1” plan, including front-line workers such as first responders and health care workers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times USDA Rural Development Nevada has hundreds of thousands of ...
Businesses, ag producers encouraged to consider REAP Grants
Staff Report

The application period for the 2021 Rural Energy for America Program, better known as the REAP, funding cycle is open now until March 31, 2021 and businesses in the rural parts and agricultural producers all across of the Silver State that may be eyeing future investments in renewable energy or energy efficiency upgrades are encouraged to consider the program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Work crews are seen paving a portion of the parking l ...
Improvements ongoing at Pahrump VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 continues to improve its facility in Pahrump, with a recent paving project adding more space for motorcycles as well as handicap parking, according to post commander Marty Aguiar.

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Electoral College worked in the past, why not now?

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on pro ...
Death Valley Park officials seeking public input
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are seeking public feedback on proposed modifications to the Stovepipe Wells developed area in an effort to improve visitor experience, safety, and park operations.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Holiday Task Force Thanksgiving dinner volunte ...
Curbside community Thanksgiving feeds hundreds in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends, for coming together in celebration of all the wonderful things that there are to be thankful for.