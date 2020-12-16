57°F
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 16, 2020 - 10:10 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwork as an attendee of the recent Pahrump area Flu Vaccination Clinic awaits their dose of the flu vaccine. Another flu shot clinic is set for tomorrow in Amargosa.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Doses of the flu shot were ready for action at the Dec. 14 flu shot clinic held at the NyE Communities Coalition.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A line of vehicles is shown at the flu shot clinic hosted by Immunize Nevada in partnership with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Albertsons.

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Partnering with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Albertsons, on Monday, Dec. 14 officials with Immunize Nevada were out at the NyE Communities Coalition in Pahrump to do just that. With dozens of doses of this year’s flu vaccine at the ready, Community Health Worker Bren McClean and the Immunize Nevada team braved a cold and blustery day to ensure that residents of the Pahrump Valley were able to stop by the coalition campus and receive their annual flu shot and attendees of the Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic were obviously thankful for the opportunity to guard themselves against the flu and the many health complications that can accompany that illness.

Now Immunize Nevada is turning its attention to another Nye County town, Amargosa Valley, with a traditional flu vaccination clinic to be held tomorrow.

“Immunize Nevada reminds you that an annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older, especially for those with certain medical conditions, pregnant women and people 65 years and older,” the flyer for the upcoming flu shot clinic reads.

The clinic in Amargosa will not be held as a drive-thru event, as the one in Pahrump was. Instead, residents will be able to head inside the local community center to have their flu shot administered.

McClean noted that this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in the U.S., receiving a flu shot is perhaps even more imperative than it has been in past years. Research has shown that having the flu can make a person more susceptible to other infections, such as COVID-19, McClean explained. Not only this, the flu shot is also proven to reduce the number of flu cases each year and in turn, reduce stress on the health care system which is so sorely needed to care for those suffering with severe COVID-19 infections. Additionally, those hoping to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the near future should get their flu shot right away because a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be administered in combination with any other vaccine.

The Amargosa Valley Flu Vaccination Clinic is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amargosa Community Center, 1640 Amargosa Farm Road.

For more information visit www.immunizenevada.org or call 775-624-7117.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

Extension offers strategy session for small business
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

New clothing business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Local agency holding holiday toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.

Judge approves Chapter 11 plan for Tonopah Solar Energy
Staff Report

Judge Karen Owens last week approved a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by Tonopah Solar Energy, which operated the Crescent Dunes solar plant in Nevada that received $737 million in guaranteed loans from the federal government.