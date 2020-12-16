Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwork as an attendee of the recent Pahrump area Flu Vaccination Clinic awaits their dose of the flu vaccine. Another flu shot clinic is set for tomorrow in Amargosa.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Doses of the flu shot were ready for action at the Dec. 14 flu shot clinic held at the NyE Communities Coalition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A line of vehicles is shown at the flu shot clinic hosted by Immunize Nevada in partnership with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Albertsons.

Partnering with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Albertsons, on Monday, Dec. 14 officials with Immunize Nevada were out at the NyE Communities Coalition in Pahrump to do just that. With dozens of doses of this year’s flu vaccine at the ready, Community Health Worker Bren McClean and the Immunize Nevada team braved a cold and blustery day to ensure that residents of the Pahrump Valley were able to stop by the coalition campus and receive their annual flu shot and attendees of the Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic were obviously thankful for the opportunity to guard themselves against the flu and the many health complications that can accompany that illness.

Now Immunize Nevada is turning its attention to another Nye County town, Amargosa Valley, with a traditional flu vaccination clinic to be held tomorrow.

“Immunize Nevada reminds you that an annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older, especially for those with certain medical conditions, pregnant women and people 65 years and older,” the flyer for the upcoming flu shot clinic reads.

The clinic in Amargosa will not be held as a drive-thru event, as the one in Pahrump was. Instead, residents will be able to head inside the local community center to have their flu shot administered.

McClean noted that this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in the U.S., receiving a flu shot is perhaps even more imperative than it has been in past years. Research has shown that having the flu can make a person more susceptible to other infections, such as COVID-19, McClean explained. Not only this, the flu shot is also proven to reduce the number of flu cases each year and in turn, reduce stress on the health care system which is so sorely needed to care for those suffering with severe COVID-19 infections. Additionally, those hoping to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the near future should get their flu shot right away because a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be administered in combination with any other vaccine.

The Amargosa Valley Flu Vaccination Clinic is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amargosa Community Center, 1640 Amargosa Farm Road.

For more information visit www.immunizenevada.org or call 775-624-7117.

