News

Pahrump fugitive caught

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 21, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
Christopher Storm
Christopher Storm

A fugitive on the run was captured by Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Christopher Storm had nine currently active arrest warrants for various charges, including for illegal possession of firearms, according to posts from the sheriff’s office.

Storm managed to evade capture after several local reported public sightings in recent days.

In 2019, Storm was booked for battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse, along with another man who was booked on battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse and attempted murder.

Storm also faced numerous charges last July after allegedly striking a pedestrian and attempting to flee the scene in the parking lot of Smith’s supermarket.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released additional details of his Thursday morning capture.

This s is a developing story.

