News

Pahrump glows with Christmas spirit

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump is getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Several large displays of Christmas lights have gone up throughout town and will be on display for locals and visitors to view through the holidays. Area residents submitted the locations of homes, their own and neighbors, with big displays for the Pahrump Valley Times “self-guided” tour of homes in the area.

Pahrump resident Ron Cordova and his wife Sonja submitted their address and photos of their display at 3751 S. Rainbow Ave. From the north, head down Gamebird Road, four streets east (south) of Homestead Road, and then turn left.

Ron said people can walk up his 190-foot driveway to view the lights on the home and the roofline, no driving in. Handicapped people are encouraged to use motorized scooters to view the lights, Ron said in an email.

The couple has added to their display every year since 2001. In 2019, Ron said he added 18 strings of lights over the prior year.

“There is no specific theme except Christmas with snowman characters and Christmas trees with beautiful lighted wreaths,” Ronald said in an email. “We use blue rope lights on both sides of the driveway and green and multicolor rope lights within the displays closer to the house where the highest concentration of lights are.”

The lights can be viewed from 4:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., through at least New Year’s Eve.

Several other light displays can also be viewed on the south side of town.

One of those festive displays is set up at 4081 Whirlwind Ave. It was created by April and Elisha Valenzuela.

Down the street from there at 3361 National Ave. is another display by Ron and Jan Mayer. The lights will be on from 5:30-10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Other displays on the south side include 5660 Pahrump Valley Road, between East Manse Road and Thousandaire Boulevard.

On the other side of town (north end), those interested in viewing Pahrump area light displays can drive by 2031 Jayme Street or at 4450 W. Mesquite Ave.

While cruising around the north end of town to view lights, stop by 2851 Sunset Street, near N. Barney Street and W. Bell Vista Avenue. The display is by Bryan and Dusty Schoening.

At 2851 Sunset, individuals stopping by to check out the lights can view them from 5-10 p.m. through the end of December. The lights are synchronized to music; watch for signage in front of the house that carries instructions on what radio station to tune into to hear the music. According to an email from the couple, “Our display is also fun to view during the day.”

Check our website — pvtimes.com — for updates on additional displays not in this story.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv

