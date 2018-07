Pahrump’s Verizon store is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, July 14, for its new location at 200 S. Highway 160, Suite 4.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Verizon District Sales Manager for Nevada Mitchell Muna, far right, and staff is hosting a grand opening for the store's new location at 200 S. Highway 160, suite 4, between Walmart and Albertsons on Saturday July 14, with free pizza and giveaways for the public from 12 to 5 p.m.

Mitchell Muna, district sales manager for Nevada, invited the community out for free pizza and giveaways from noon to 5 p.m. The new location is in the strip mall between Albertsons supermarket and Walmart.