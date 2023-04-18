59°F
Pahrump Holiday Task Force – “Please stop stealing our signs!”

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 18, 2023 - 8:48 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Signboards like the one shown here have come up missing following events hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and its members are asking residents to please stop taking them.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is a nonprofit dedicated to the community, so it’s not difficult to imagine the shock and disappointment of its members when they realized that some of their assets were being stolen.

Signboards bearing the information about the group’s quarterly holiday events have continually turned up missing, task force chair Linda Wright lamented this week, and she is putting out a plea for whomever is doing this to stop.

“We put a lot of time and money into getting those signs made and to have them taken like this is really awful,” Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I mean, we’ve put out $200 for each event, to have these signs and that’s just the signs themselves, that doesn’t include the materials to make the signboards or anything like that. So we have money invested in these, we plan on using them for years to come. The only reason we’d even need to do new ones was if we changed venues, and we have no plans at all to do that.”

She detailed that just in the past two events, those for Christmas 2022 and the Community Easter Picnic, which took place earlier this month, the task force has lost four signboards, each with two signs attached, for a total of eight signs lost. “That totals a lot of expense to us,” Wright said, noting that this is not the first time, either, as the group has already had to replace some of its signs at least twice.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is a 501(c)3 organization with one sole goal, that of bringing the community together. Every year the group puts together the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Community Christmas Eve Dinner, Community Easter Picnic and the Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun in the Eye events. These gatherings are always popular, regularly attracting hundreds of attendees and they are offered completely free of charge to anyone who wishes to join in, with free food and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“And it’s important for people to understand, we work off donations. Every dollar we have donated to the Pahrump Holiday Task Force goes into our free holiday celebrations for the community so when we have to replace these signs, it takes away from what we can do at those events and it’s just not fair,” Wright concluded. “It’s literally taking away from the entire community. We haven’t filed a police report or anything, but honestly, I just don’t want this to continue.”

To learn more about the Pahrump Holiday Task Force or to make a donation toward its future events email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

