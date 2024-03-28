68°F
weather icon Windy
Pahrump, NV
News

Pahrump homeschoolers dance the night away

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge hosted The Enchanted Forest Homeschoo ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge hosted The Enchanted Forest Homeschool Prom this March, inviting homeschoolers to enjoy an evening of fantasy and wonder.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Local homeschool students are pictured boogying on the dance ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Local homeschool students are pictured boogying on the dance floor at The Enchanted Forest Homeschool Prom.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A group of area homeschoolers is shown relaxing together at T ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A group of area homeschoolers is shown relaxing together at The Enchanted Forest Homeschool Prom.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Following the prom, an adults-only dance took place, with fun ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Following the prom, an adults-only dance took place, with funds raised from this dance used to purchase a bike for the upcoming Smiles Across Pahrump event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Once the homeschoolers had their fun, it was the adults turn ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Once the homeschoolers had their fun, it was the adults turn to strut their stuff on the dance floor.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The foundation upgraded the AC at the Beatty clinic, instal ...
Beatty Clinic gets tons of help with new a/c
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 11th Annual ICS and Silver State Chili Cook-Off took plac ...
11th Annual Chili Cook-Off brings tempting tastings and festival fun
‘We need housing that’s affordable’: Biden promotes plan in Nevada
Todd and Elena Pahrump Photography Easter Sunday will give local kiddos the chance take part in ...
Looking for some family fun for Easter? Hop over to Simkins Park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 28, 2024 - 11:37 am
 

Pahrump Valley’s homeschool youth were whisked away into the Enchanted Forest this month, with local Moose Lodge #808 hosting a night of dancing and revelry in honor of an age-old adolescent right-of-passage, prom.

“I think the homeschoolers’ dance went really well overall,” event lead Chanda Wieland told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We were a little short on attendance, with about 23 kids compared to the last prom we had when there were about 32, but that could be due to the change in time, moving the event from May to March, or possibly due to the ticket prices, which we are reducing for the next dance. But everyone liked the variety of music on the playlist and they were really overwhelmed by our decorations. People were saying they couldn’t wait to see if we could top the Tim Burton and Harry Potter themes and they were not disappointed!”

As for the adults-only dance that followed the homeschoolers’ event, Wieland said it was a small turnout but as a very last-minute addition, that wasn’t entirely surprising. “We didn’t get to advertise that a lot beforehand so we are hopeful that the next one will be much bigger,” she remarked.

Despite a small crowd, the adults’ dance did what it was intended to do, raising some funds to support the next Smiles Across Pahrump event, slated for this summer.

“We raised enough to purchase one small bike and that’s really what the goal is, to try to have at least 25 bikes at Smiles Across Pahrump this year. So one down and 24 to go!” Wieland enthused.

“A big thank you to the Moose for allowing us to hold the event and Walt Turner for the DJ,” Wieland was quick to add. “I also want to thank our committee members, which included Dena Duff, David Hixenbaugh, Kendra Thorne, Tamara Martinez, Amber Perkins, Raylynn, Barrett and myself. And thank you to our volunteers who helped with set-up and tear-down the day after, including Destiny McKendrick, Shannon Arimura, Mike Kintzer and Walt Turner. Several of the kids helped the day of as well and if I missed anyone, I apologize.”

Fall Steampunk Ball

The Moose Lodge is now setting its sights on an autumn gathering, with the Fall Steampunk Ball set for Sept. 14. However, Wieland said the committee has learned a few things over the past three dances and the event will run a bit differently this time around.

“First of all, we’ll do an all-ages sample dance for kids under 10, so they can have the chance to check it out themselves,” Wieland explained. “They’ll be able to come dance for about 45 minutes, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. but this will be dancing only, no refreshments included. We’ll also be opening the doors to our homeschool students ages 10 to 18, or grades six through 12, at 5 p.m. that evening. This will be the ‘official’ dance and will include food, beverages, photos and lots of fun until 8 p.m.”

Wieland also noted that the price to attend the homeschoolers’ dance has been lowered. Tickets for the Fall Steampunk Ball are $20 each if reserved in advance or $30 at the door. “We will not be using EventBrite in the future for ticket sales, due to the online fees,” she added. “Email PahrumpMoose@gmail.com for ticket information.”

After the homeschoolers’ dance wraps up, Wieland said the committee is tentatively scheduled to host another adults-only dance beginning at 8:30 p.m. This will be open to the public at $10 per person or $5 each for Moose members, proceeds from which will benefit the Moose Lodge.

For more information on any of the above-mentioned events contact Wieland at PahrumpMoose@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The foundation upgraded the AC at the Beatty clinic, instal ...
Beatty Clinic gets tons of help with new a/c
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty Foundation, an affiliate of AngloGold-Ashanti (AGA), did tons of good at the Beatty Clinic on March 22. Nine tons, exactly.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 11th Annual ICS and Silver State Chili Cook-Off took plac ...
11th Annual Chili Cook-Off brings tempting tastings and festival fun
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 11th Annual International Chili Society and Silver State Chili Cook-Off took over Petrack Park this past weekend for three days filled with savory tastings, fun and activities and of course, some intense culinary competition.

Todd and Elena Pahrump Photography Easter Sunday will give local kiddos the chance take part in ...
Looking for some family fun for Easter? Hop over to Simkins Park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone looking for a fun, family-friendly festivity to enjoy this holiday can hop on over to Simkins Park to join the Mills family as they celebrate Easter Sunday with worship music, free food and an enormous 14,000-egg hunt that is sure to bring a smile to hundreds of faces.

National Park Service
Campground fees to increase at Death Valley National Park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Visitors to Death Valley National Park can expect a slight increase in entrance fees for various campgrounds beginning on May 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Deputy Clerk Cori Freidhof will take over as int ...
Clerk staffer Cori Freidhof appointed interim leader
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf’s time in office officially comes to a close on March 31 and deputy clerk Cori Freidhof has now been selected to assume that vacated seat. Freidhof will take over the office as of Monday, April 1 and fulfill the unexpired term ending Jan. 1, 2027.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Council on Problem Gambling offers all kinds of ...
Gaming can have impact on us
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When does gaming cross the line from recreational relaxation to problematic behavior? How do video games and gambling relate? What resources are available for those who find themselves struggling to control their relationship with video games and gambling?

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Impact fees from development go to support a variety of gove ...
County eyeing impact fee increases
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The cost to develop in Pahrump could go up, with a public hearing on a proposal to raise local impact fees set for next month.

A Honda Insight Hybrid driver parks by the Bob Ruud community center with a political bumper st ...
Here’s who filed as political candidates in Nye County
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Locals have filed their political candidacy as of March 15 and this year two major offices in Nye County will be up for grabs in the general election. Nye County residents have to first narrow down their preferred party candidate on June 11 in the primary and then vote in November to support their preferred candidates.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Source - Pahrump Front of House Manager Christina Bunker ...
Second Source donation for Sleep in Heavenly Peace
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is now better off thanks to a second donation from The Source dispensary’s Round Up program.