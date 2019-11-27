Pahrump joins in Global Tourism Summit

To further promote tourism, Pahrump Tourism representatives attended the 2019 Nevada Governor’s Global Tourism Summit held on Friday, Nov. 15, organizers announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Following the summit, Pahrump Tourism hosted a post familiarization tour of Pahrump for more than 40 global operators.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times During the summit, Pahrump Tourism Director, Arlette Ledbetter (shown in this photo) and Executive Assistant Alexandra Crow showcased Pahrump Tourism to nearly 350 travel professionals from Nevada and around the world.

Hosted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, attendees took a step back in time to vintage downtown Las Vegas and fast-forwarded to an exciting future of augmented and virtual reality, eco-tourism and digital marketing.

During the summit, Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter and Executive Assistant Alexandra Crow showcased Pahrump Tourism to nearly 350 travel professionals from Nevada and around the world.

They had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with qualified tour operators, wholesale partners and travel journalists, touting the many unique activities and attractions in the destination.

“We’re here to put the spotlight on the town of Pahrump and introduce our hidden gem to the rest of the world,” Ledbetter said in a statement. “From world-class wineries and golf to motor sports and picturesque Lake Spring Mountain, Pahrump is truly emerging as a remarkable tourist destination in Southern Nevada.”

Following the summit, Pahrump Tourism hosted a post-familiarization tour of Pahrump for more than 40 global operators. Ledbetter and Crow accompanied the group for local wine tastings at Sanders Family Winery and Pahrump Valley Winery, establishing Pahrump as Nevada’s Wine Country.

The guests topped off their visit with an exquisite dinner at Symphony’s Restaurant. The global operators enjoyed a stay at the newly renovated rooms at the Holiday Inn Express.