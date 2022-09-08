Pahrump landlord accused of fatally striking tenant with car

William Stanley, 70, of Pahrump, has been charged with homicide for the death of Frank Brink, 66, of Pahrump.

Nye County Detention Center William Stanley, 70

A tenant-landlord dispute led to the arrest of a 70-year-old Pahrump man who faces a homicide charge after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Tuesday in the area of Kings Way and Camelot Court.

Nye County Sheriff’s Captain David Boruchowitz said in a video release that deputies were dispatched to the scene on Sept. 6 and found the body.

Blood trail

“It was initially determined that the body had been dragged to that location,” Boruchowitz said. “Investigators responded and followed a trail of blood and clothing to an address on Mary Lou Street where it appeared that the body drag began. Investigators identified the deceased man as Frank Brink, 66, of Pahrump.”

Violent argument

Boruchowitz went on to say that the property owner was identified as William Stanley, 70, of Pahrump.

“The investigation revealed that Stanley and Brink had gotten into an argument and Stanley had run over Brink with his vehicle at the property where he subsequently tied Brink to his vehicle and dragged him to the location where he was ultimately found by deputies.”

Arrest made

Boruchowitz said that investigators executed a search warrant at Stanley’s residence, where they obtained evidence.

Following the initial investigation, Boruchowitz said Stanley was eventually arrested on an open murder charge and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

No bail amount was listed.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes