Pahrump local moves closer to appearing on national magazine cover

A Pahrump resident is on a path to being on the cover of a national magazine.

Sydney Sargent has pushed her way through to the semifinals of the Inked Magazine Cover Girl Search. The grand prize is a spot on the cover of Inked and $25,000 in cash.

Sargent said voting opens on Nov. 5 in this round and lasts a week.

To vote for Sargent, head to InkedCover.com/2018/Sydney-Sargent

The full list of contestants can also be viewed at InkedCover.com

Sargent has already been through several weeks of voting and took first place in the group rounds.

In the group rounds, contestants were separated by geographic region and voted on by the public. Each week carried an elimination period until there was one woman left standing. Sargent carried her group.

Now, there is one week of voting on the semifinals that started on Nov. 5.

Sargent said since she got her first tattoo she’d wanted to be in the contest and figured now was a good time. She got her first tattoo when she turned 18, about 10 years ago.

Over the last year alone, Sargent estimated she has gotten about 10 tattoos and has plans to get more in the future.

Sargent attended high school in Pahrump and headed to Virginia after that to further her education.

She has been back in Pahrump for about seven years and works as an esthetician in the local area.

