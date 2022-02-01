Pahrump man allegedly ran through 6 stops signs before crashing stolen truck

Richard Burnell faces five counts of failing to obey a traffic control device, one count of disobeying a peace officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A high-speed pursuit led to the arrest of a Pahrump man who is charged with stealing the vehicle.

Deputy Gregory Curtin was conducting a routine traffic patrol near Desert View Hospital just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report, when he saw a silver Ford F-150 with no license plates turn into the parking lot of the hospital.

The deputy activated his overhead lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, according to the report, when the driver of the truck, Richard Burnell, allegedly accelerated and sped through multiple stop signs in the area.

“Burnell failed to stop at the posted stop signs, endangering any motorist that could have been traveling through those locations by not coming to a stop or slowing down,” the report said. “Burnell crashed into a fence and a tree, causing damage to the property on the southwest corner of Murphy Street and Lawrence Road.”

A records check conducted after Burnell was arrested confirmed the vehicle was stolen, according to the deputy’s report.

“Burnell operated the vehicle in a manner which was likely to endanger any other persons or property by failing to stop at six posted stop sign intersections, crashing into and damaging the fence and tree of that property located on Lawrence Road, and damaging the stolen vehicle that he was in possession of.”

Burnell faces five counts of failing to obey a traffic control device, one count of disobeying a peace officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bail was set at $10,500, according to an official at Nye County Detention Center.

