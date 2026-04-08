Pahrump man arrested in February brothel shooting taken into custody again

Patrick Graham, the 72-year-old Pahrump man who was arrested as the suspect in the Feb. 28 Sheri’s Ranch non-injury shooting, was taken into custody again last week on suspicion of violating an extended stalking/harassment protection order, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrest report.

The incident on Friday, April 3, began when the reporting party told dispatch that Graham went onto their property. The reporting party stated that Graham hit the property’s motorhome with a 2x4, disconnected their power and cursed at them through the property’s camera. The report added that they were calling from out of town and saw Graham through their property’s security cameras.

According to the arrest report, police viewed the security camera footage, observing Graham grab a piece of wood and hit the RV’s window, flip off the camera and unhook the electricity to the motorhome. The arrest report also stated that Graham could be seen unhooking the electricity from a different camera angle.

The report continues that dispatch confirmed that Graham had an active extended stalking/harassment order through NCSO that was served in December 2025 with an expiration of October 2026. According to the arrest report, the order requires Graham to not threaten, physically injure or harass the applicant and to stay 100 yards away from the applicant’s residence.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Graham was arrested the next day. He was transported to the Nye County Detention Center without incident to be booked on his charge.

Graham was arrested on the last day of February on one assault with a deadly weapon charge and multiple firearm discharge charges after he allegedly shot rounds into Sheri’s Ranch’s gate and entrance. According to the report for Graham’s February arrest, no one was harmed during the incident.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com