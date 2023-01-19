Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl

Social workers informed the sheriff’s office of the suspected abuse more than 3 months before the arrest.

Nye County Detention Center John Creel

A Pahrump man is facing serious charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigators say he sexually assaulted a minor.

Deputy Daniel Fischer first received a call from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 5, 2022 that John Creel, of Pahrump, had allegedly assaulted a girl at least three times over a period of two months, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. An arrest in the case wasn’t made until this month.

Fischer detailed some of the claims of the case in a graphic report.

“One time they went on a walk and went inside an abandoned house,” the report said.

Creel allegedly penetrated the girl at least two other times at her own residence, the report said.

Suspect speaks

Pahrump Justice Court Judge Gus Sullivan granted investigators a search warrant for Creel’s residence on Jan. 7, according to the sheriff’s office report, where the man admitted to investigators that he had engaged in sexual acts with the minor.

“[Creel] described that the victim performed oral sex on him and then had sexual intercourse with him in an abandoned house near her residence, which the victim described prior,” Fischer noted in the report.

Creel denied other incidents that the victim described to have occurred at her home, according to the report.

Creel was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age of 16, after allegedly sexually penetrating her against her will.

Bail amount was set at $200,000.

It’s unclear why three months passed after receiving initial reports about the alleged abuse for authorities to obtain a warrant and make an arrest in the case.

