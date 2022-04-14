Pahrump man faces attempted murder after alleged hatchet attack

Robert Short Jr. (Nye County Detention Center)

A Pahrump man is facing an attempted murder charge following a domestic dispute on Monday at a residence along Bunarch Road.

Deputy Michael Tulipat was dispatched to the Intermountain InstaCare Clinic, in reference to a stabbing victim, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 11, according to resports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, I met with Robert Short Jr., who stated that the reporting party attacked him as he was walking out of a bedroom at the residence,” Tulipat said in the release. “Short was rambling on about a vortex and was inconsistent with his statement.”

The release went on to state that the reporting party was later interviewed by Tulipat, who said Short came into his bedroom and stated, “How would you like to die today?”

The reporting party, according to Tulipat’s report, also stated that Short attacked him with a hatchet.

“He grabbed anything he could, and got a hold of a barbecue knife, stabbing Short to get free,” Tulipat’s report said. “After further investigation, Short was found to be the primary aggressor, guilty for attempted murder, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and abuse to an elderly person by physically battering the victim. We later found the knife and hatchet with blood on them.”

The report went on to state Short had a cut to his forearm, while the reporting party “had injuries that were consistent to the event.”

Both received medical treatment.

Bail for Short was set at $85,000.

