Pahrump man facing attempted murder charges after disturbance

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The man who was shot during a domestic disturbance earlier this month is facing charges.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the suspect, identified as Kevin Heier, 44, of Pahrump, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, abuse of an older person, assault on a protected person by a prisoner and conspiracy to commit grand larceny of an automobile.

It was on May 7 when Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a residence on Quail Run Road to investigate the family altercation that resulted in the shooting.

“The first victim reported that Heier entered her room while she was in the bath, put his hands around her neck, pushed her head under the water, and attempted to strangle her,” the release stated. “Two additional family members came to her aid and released Heier’s hands from her neck. Heier eventually left the residence and retrieved an axe from a tool shed outside.”

The release went on to state that one of the victims retrieved a shotgun and pointed it at Heier as he threw an axe at the victim but missed.

“Heier retrieved the axe and began running at the victim with the axe in hand,” according to the release. “The victim shot Heier twice with a shotgun. When deputies first arrived on scene, Heier had a 5-foot pole in his hand. He refused to drop the pole and subsequently threw the pole at deputies before he was finally detained. The investigation also discovered that Heier had allegedly stolen a pickup truck from his neighbors, and it was found at the scene of the domestic.”

Heier was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Joseph Cavalieri, 41, was arrested for all ...
Local man arrested on firearms charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Walmart announced a new round of bonuses in mid-May. With t ...
Walmart announces bonus for associates
Staff Report

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

Jill Moe/Desert Farming Initiative The Desert Farming Initiative is providing safety tips and i ...
Desert Farming Initiative offers COVID-19 safety tips
Staff Report

Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Area first responders were dispatched to the intersection of ...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along state Route 160 south at Dandelion Street which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very detai ...
Water companies urge flushing before reopening
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Co. is passing along some information about something that easily can be overlooked as the state gradually reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

PVYA cancels summer program
PVYA cancels summer program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada’s self-response rate is 57.9%, compared to th ...
Hand delivery of census forms coming to rural areas
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on Monday, May 18, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its “update leave” operations, during which 2020 census forms are hand-delivered to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified.