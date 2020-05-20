Pahrump man facing attempted murder charges after disturbance

The man who was shot during a domestic disturbance earlier this month is facing charges.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Kevin Heier, 44 was charged with two counts of attempted murder and several additional charges following a domestic dispute on May 7. Heier is recovering at a Las Vegas hospital from gunshot wounds he received as a result of the altercation.

The man who was shot during a domestic disturbance earlier this month is facing charges.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the suspect, identified as Kevin Heier, 44, of Pahrump, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, abuse of an older person, assault on a protected person by a prisoner and conspiracy to commit grand larceny of an automobile.

It was on May 7 when Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a residence on Quail Run Road to investigate the family altercation that resulted in the shooting.

“The first victim reported that Heier entered her room while she was in the bath, put his hands around her neck, pushed her head under the water, and attempted to strangle her,” the release stated. “Two additional family members came to her aid and released Heier’s hands from her neck. Heier eventually left the residence and retrieved an axe from a tool shed outside.”

The release went on to state that one of the victims retrieved a shotgun and pointed it at Heier as he threw an axe at the victim but missed.

“Heier retrieved the axe and began running at the victim with the axe in hand,” according to the release. “The victim shot Heier twice with a shotgun. When deputies first arrived on scene, Heier had a 5-foot pole in his hand. He refused to drop the pole and subsequently threw the pole at deputies before he was finally detained. The investigation also discovered that Heier had allegedly stolen a pickup truck from his neighbors, and it was found at the scene of the domestic.”

Heier was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes