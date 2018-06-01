News

Pahrump man shot to death in Vegas

By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 1, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

A second arrest was made by Las Vegas police in a shooting that left a Pahrump man dead.

Cathrine Alice Hay, 29, faces charges of murder in the first-degree and conspiracy to commit murder, booking logs show. Her alleged co-conspirator, 35-year-old Joel Serrano, was booked a day earlier into the Clark County Detention Center on the same charges.

Dennis Keith Dillard Jr., 50, of Pahrump was found behind the wheel of his SUV about 12:30 a.m. on May 21, suffering from gunshot wounds on the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, where he had crashed his vehicle.

Police said a passerby reported the crash and saw Dillard’s gunshot wounds when he approached the SUV to check on him. Dillard had been shot in the chest at a nearby warehouse parking lot on Bond Street, police said.

Dillard tried to flee but drove his vehicle into several buildings and cars before eventually crashing into a light pole a few hundred yards away, police said. The Pahrump man died at University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.

Both Hay and Serrano were being held without bail last week at the Clark County jail, records show.

