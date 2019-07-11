98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump man’s death linked by authorities to California earthquake

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2019 - 7:20 pm
 

The death of a Pahrump resident is believed to be related to last week’s Ridgecrest, California earthquake, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As noted in a sheriff’s office video news release, Sgt. Adam Tippetts said deputies responded to a residence in the area of Becky Lane and East Fort Churchill Road after Nye County dispatch received a report of a man lying beneath a vehicle at approximately 1 p.m. on July 9th.

It was on July 4 at approximately 10:30 a.m., when the magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, California, where the shaking was felt in Pahrump, thus the man was underneath the vehicle for roughly five days before being discovered, according to the sheriff’s office, who did not indicate whether anyone witnessed the incident.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a 56-year-old deceased male pinned under a vehicle,” Tippetts said. “The vehicle that the male was pinned underneath had been jacked up safely, and based on the position of the body and the tools found at the scene, the male appeared to be working on the vehicle at the time of his death.”

The initial investigation, Tippetts noted, revealed that the male was last seen alive at a local gas station on Wednesday, July 3rd.

“Based on the preliminary timing and circumstances at the scene, the Nye County Sheriff’s (Office) investigation revealed the man’s death may be the result of the vehicle falling off its jack on July 4th during the earthquake,” he said. “The identification of the deceased male is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Further information will be released when the investigation has concluded.”

Expert opinion

Dr. Craig M. dePolo, an earthquake geologist with the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, located on the University of Nevada Reno campus, noted that there have been no recorded deaths in Nevada that can be directly attributed to an earthquake.

“I’ve researched the historic earthquakes trying to tabulate the effects,” he said. “It’s something that we focus on a little bit, and up until this recent death, which is really sad to hear about, we haven’t had a recorded death that can be directly attributed to an earthquake in Nevada.”

The earthquake expert did say that more than 10 years ago, an earthquake in Wells, Nevada appeared to have indirectly contributed to the death of a man.

“He owned most of the buildings that were damaged up there during the Wells earthquake, and he had a heart attack about a month later and passed away,” he said. “That earthquake must have contributed to the stress of that individual, but it wasn’t a direct effect.”

Silver State seismic activity

Additionally, dePolo did say that Nevada, like California, is considered to be an earthquake state.

“We have had an earlier earthquake history that was much more active up to about the 1960s,” he said. “Since then, we have had the Wells earthquake back in 2008. The Wells earthquake was a magnitude 6 event, and it was fairly close to the town of Wells.”

He also noted that since 1857, Nevada has experienced 23 earthquakes of a magnitude 6 or greater.

He also said that there have been just a few times in history where Nevada experienced groups of earthquakes.

“In 1914, we had magnitude 6 and a 6.4 in Reno,” he said. “In October 1915, we had the largest earthquake in Nevada’s history which was a 7.3, so there’s kind of a little group there, but probably the most prominent group of earthquakes occurred in 1954 in Churchill County. Those were five earthquakes of magnitude 6.1 or greater, over a period of about six months.”

Finding faults

Regarding seismic faults in Nevada, dePolo noted that his research shows Pahrump has an abundance of what’s known as “quaternary faults” on the south end of town.

Quaternary faults are defined as active faults that have been recognized at the earth’s surface and which have evidence of movement in the past 1.6 million years.

“I counted them up one day, and we have over 1,500 quaternary faults in the Pahrump Valley,” he said. “We have a dramatic example, which is the Pahrump Valley fault system. It starts down in the dry lake bed area and then it continues on into Stewart Valley, but then it dies out up into the Amargosa Valley.”

Regarding last week’s back-to-back Ridgecrest area earthquakes, dePolo said it remains uncertain whether it was an indication of a larger one coming.

The second more powerful earthquake was felt in Pahrump on Friday, July 5, and measured a 7.1 magnitude on the Richter magnitude scale.

That earthquake also struck near Ridgecrest, California, which is roughly 180 miles by vehicle, southwest of the Pahrump Valley.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $59 million.

(Thinkstock)
Earthquakes rattle Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Two powerful earthquakes centered in Southern California rattled Pahrump on July 4-5, jarring local residents who reported beds and buildings swaying, chandeliers swinging and electrical outages from the second quake.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
A sparkling spectacle lights up Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents and visitors of the Pahrump Valley were treated to a very exciting and dazzling spectacle in celebration of Independence Day, with the loud booming and bright sparkle of pyrotechnics filling the dark skies during the town of Pahrump’s annual fireworks show.

Getty Images An industrial hemp farmers meeting is planned for July 12 at the Pahrump Valley M ...
Hemp group is set to meet in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting meeting on the topic of buffer zones for hemp growers in Nevada at 3 p.m. Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Joining Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in submitting comments to ...
Nevada part of effort involving debit card overdraft fees
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 25 state attorneys general in opposing any effort by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to roll back or limit its overdraft rule.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several professionals from real estate and related industr ...
Pahrump event held for local real estate agents, brokers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Several local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers were invited to a wine-tasting event in Pahrump at the end of June.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times This flyer announcing the pool's closure was posted on July 4 ...
Vandalism closes Parhump swimming pool
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Vandalism forced the closure of the Pahrump community swimming pool on July 4, a shutdown that extended lasted until July 8.

Screenshot of video by Ryan Muccio Water is shown gushing near Ambush and Dandelion streets in ...
Water spotted gushing in Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Officials have identified the source of water spotted gushing out of the ground near Dandelion and Ambush streets last week.