Pahrump Powwow brings an experience of culture and heritage

Pahrump Social Powwow brought music, dance, food and fun at Petrack Park to thousands of residents and residents who attended the 25th annual event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Drums are an integral part of any powwow, setting the deep and resonating beat for many of the performances that are a traditional part of such a gathering.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Coming from all across the west, members of Native American tribes exhibited the intricate dances of their peoples at the Pahrump Social Powwow.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Native American dancers, from the aged seniors to the chubby-cheeked youngsters, all took part in the festivities at the Pahrump Social Powwow.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Social Powwow is all about connecting people from all cultures and walks of life, symbolized by the ring of powwow attendees and participants holding hands as a single group.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With her Native American garb swirling around her, a Pahrump Social Powwow participant dances around the grassy circle designated for the weekend's performances.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Vendors at the Pahrump Social Powwow were able to enjoy a weekend of interacting with area residents and visitors while making brisk sales.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times If residents were looking for some unique, handmade items for holiday gifts this season, the Pahrump Social Powwow had a ring of vendor booths featuring the work of Native American craftsman.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Delicious fare, such as the always popular Navajo tacos, were on sale at the Pahrump Social Powwow, tempting the appetites of attendees.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Native American regalia of bright colors, feathered fringes and beads was proudly worn by many Native Americans taking part in the 25th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Arrayed in traditional Aztec splendor, a Pahrump Social Powwow participant proudly carries the money blanket, a special part of the annual event in which donations are offered in thanks for the participation of the Native American tribe members involved.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Inside of a teepee set up at the Pahrump Social Powwow, Paula Elefante, a lead organizer of the event, chats with a young powwow attendee.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to celebrating the culture of Native American tribes, the Pahrump Social Powwow also honors veterans for the service they have offered their country.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 25th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow turned Petrack Park into a venue of cultural heritage and celebration from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Social Powwow brought a weekend filled with rhythm and beat as members of America's indigenous people danced and performed for the large crowds.

November in the valley marks one of the area’s most popular events of the year, the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow, a gathering of Native American tribes from all across the western United States in celebration of the deep roots of America’s indigenous peoples.

The 25th Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow got started on Friday, Nov. 22 and continued throughout the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday, Nov. 24. And while the weather may have been gusty and gloomy, the scene at Petrack Park was anything but. Upon entrance to the event, attendees were whisked away into a world of colorful culture, complete with music, dancing, food, raffles, educational opportunities and a plethora of booths featuring the workmanship of talented artisans and craftspeople.

The theme this year was “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future” and Paula Elefante, who has helped lead the Pahrump Powwow Committee and organize the event for 21 years now, said it was an occasion true to that theme. Though she was dealing with illness in the weeks leading up to the powwow, the committee members made sure things proceeded without a hitch last weekend for another successful year.

“I have the most amazing group of volunteers, our committee, that anybody could ever dream of,” Elefante raved afterward. “They are incredible.”

Even the windy conditions could not put a damper on the event, with Elefante detailing, “The winds that came up Saturday night actually ripped one of our canopies, the one over the emcee and sound man, right out of the ground! But the volunteers, the guys managed to get it upright and back together so we could get through Sunday. It was really something.”

Taking lead roles in the Pahrump Social Powwow for the 2024 were event master of ceremonies and San Carlos Apache Michael Reifel, arena director and Onondaga Marvin Redeye, Head Man Dean Webster of the Ojibwe and Oneida and Head Lady Lizet Whitehorse of the Mescalero Apache. The Pee-Posh Veterans Association had the honor of acting as Color Guard while Bear Springs was the Northern Host Drum and Southern Soul was the Southern Host Drum.

Many different dancers took part too, including Gourd Dancers, Traditional Dancers and Aztec Dancers, with event attendees invited to join in at times such as the Friendship Dance.

The Pahrump Powwow Committee offered its thanks to all of the 2024 event sponsors as well as every one of the community members who turned out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pahrump Social Powwow.

For more information visit PahrumpPowwow.com or email PahrumpPowwow@yahoo.com

Elefante can be reached at 775-209-3444.

Here's who made it all happen

The Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow is the work of the many dedicated volunteers of the Pahrump Powwow Committee and made possible thanks to the generous sponsors who help support the event.

This year's event committee included: Barb Blitz, Donna Mason, Rose Humbert, Gayle McCaslin, Laurie McCaslin, Sue Zink, Carleen May, Ruthann Grider, Mary Hannah, Rachael Butler, Bonnie Allison, Tiffany Whitecloud, Ellene Yorks, Jim Hannah, Manny Rivers, Ron Galbraith, John O'Brien, Thomas Allison, Kevin Elefante, Pete Whitehorse, Johnny Grider, Mike Green, Dave Harris, Pat Nary, Reva Braun and Paula Elefante.

"Thank you to our sponsors: the town of Pahrump Tourism Dept., Valley Electric Association, Desert View Hospital, Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, Holiday Inn Express, Dolan Ranch, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Urban Ranch General Store and Pahrump Print Solutions!" the committee enthused.