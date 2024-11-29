Pahrump Powwow brings an experience of culture and heritage
Pahrump Social Powwow brought music, dance, food and fun at Petrack Park to thousands of residents and residents who attended the 25th annual event.
November in the valley marks one of the area’s most popular events of the year, the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow, a gathering of Native American tribes from all across the western United States in celebration of the deep roots of America’s indigenous peoples.
The 25th Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow got started on Friday, Nov. 22 and continued throughout the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday, Nov. 24. And while the weather may have been gusty and gloomy, the scene at Petrack Park was anything but. Upon entrance to the event, attendees were whisked away into a world of colorful culture, complete with music, dancing, food, raffles, educational opportunities and a plethora of booths featuring the workmanship of talented artisans and craftspeople.
The theme this year was “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future” and Paula Elefante, who has helped lead the Pahrump Powwow Committee and organize the event for 21 years now, said it was an occasion true to that theme. Though she was dealing with illness in the weeks leading up to the powwow, the committee members made sure things proceeded without a hitch last weekend for another successful year.
“I have the most amazing group of volunteers, our committee, that anybody could ever dream of,” Elefante raved afterward. “They are incredible.”
Even the windy conditions could not put a damper on the event, with Elefante detailing, “The winds that came up Saturday night actually ripped one of our canopies, the one over the emcee and sound man, right out of the ground! But the volunteers, the guys managed to get it upright and back together so we could get through Sunday. It was really something.”
Taking lead roles in the Pahrump Social Powwow for the 2024 were event master of ceremonies and San Carlos Apache Michael Reifel, arena director and Onondaga Marvin Redeye, Head Man Dean Webster of the Ojibwe and Oneida and Head Lady Lizet Whitehorse of the Mescalero Apache. The Pee-Posh Veterans Association had the honor of acting as Color Guard while Bear Springs was the Northern Host Drum and Southern Soul was the Southern Host Drum.
Many different dancers took part too, including Gourd Dancers, Traditional Dancers and Aztec Dancers, with event attendees invited to join in at times such as the Friendship Dance.
The Pahrump Powwow Committee offered its thanks to all of the 2024 event sponsors as well as every one of the community members who turned out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pahrump Social Powwow.
For more information visit PahrumpPowwow.com or email PahrumpPowwow@yahoo.com
Elefante can be reached at 775-209-3444.
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
Here's who made it all happen
The Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow is the work of the many dedicated volunteers of the Pahrump Powwow Committee and made possible thanks to the generous sponsors who help support the event.
This year's event committee included: Barb Blitz, Donna Mason, Rose Humbert, Gayle McCaslin, Laurie McCaslin, Sue Zink, Carleen May, Ruthann Grider, Mary Hannah, Rachael Butler, Bonnie Allison, Tiffany Whitecloud, Ellene Yorks, Jim Hannah, Manny Rivers, Ron Galbraith, John O'Brien, Thomas Allison, Kevin Elefante, Pete Whitehorse, Johnny Grider, Mike Green, Dave Harris, Pat Nary, Reva Braun and Paula Elefante.
"Thank you to our sponsors: the town of Pahrump Tourism Dept., Valley Electric Association, Desert View Hospital, Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, Holiday Inn Express, Dolan Ranch, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Urban Ranch General Store and Pahrump Print Solutions!" the committee enthused.