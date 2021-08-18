Pahrump RAM Taco Dinner switched to drive-thru event

As the month of October nears, members of the Pahrump Remote Area Medical Committee are readying for their next big endeavor and as part of those preparations, the committee will be holding a fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 27 to generate some cash to help cover the costs associated with putting together the 6th annual Pahrump RAM Clinic, which will offer a variety of medical services and exams, all at no cost to attendees.

The committee has honed in on a taco dinner fundraiser and was looking forward to spending an evening with the local community gathered together at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, with tables filled with patrons all enjoying an evening in each other’s company. However, with COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, and concerns about the Delta variant creating additional disquiet for many, the decision has now been made to change up the fundraiser, switching it from in-person and instead making it a drive-thru style event.

“As a committee, we have decided that with the current spike in COVID cases in our community as well as the elevated positivity rate, we will transition out the RAM Taco Dinner to a drive-thru format,” RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio informed the Pahrump Valley Times last week.

As detailed by the latest figures issued by Nye County, released on Monday, there were 109 new COVID-19 positives reported between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, and the local test positivity rate was reported as the highest in the entire state of Nevada at 31.8%.

For those unfamiliar with how the test positivity rate is calculated, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said this number is determined using a 14-day period of test results with a seven-day lag, “…meaning we look at specimens collected over the two-week period that ended one week prior,” Shannon Litz, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, explained for the Times. This means that the most recent test positivity rate reflects the test results for specimens collected from July 26 to August 9.

“As good stewards of our community, we feel this change to a drive-thru event is in the best interest of the event volunteers and attendees,” Muccio said.

The RAM Taco Dinner will now be served curbside and those who want to stop by and grab themselves some tasty taco goodness will be able to simply drive to the coalition and make their way through the line, with fundraiser volunteers set to deliver prepackaged dinners straight to vehicles.

Each meal will include two tacos and all the fixings, with the toppings to be packaged separately so patrons can dress their tacos to their own tastes. The dinner will also include the traditional sides of rice and beans.

Tickets for the RAM Taco Dinner are on sale now for just $5 per meal if purchased in advance. Taco plates will cost $10 each the night of the event.

Muccio noted that the other main segment of the fundraiser, the silent auction, has thankfully not been scrapped and will take place online, giving residents all across the valley, regardless of whether they wish to take part in the tacos themselves, the chance to bid on some of the wonderful items that have been generously donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals. At this time, the committee is still working to get the online auction set up so they were unable to provide a website address but those interested in participating in the silent auction can check the NyE Communities Coalition Facebook page, where details will be posted as soon as they are determined.

“We truly hope that the community will still support this cause in the new format and we appreciate the understanding,” Muccio concluded. “Tickets for the taco dinner drive-thru event can be purchased in person at the NyE Communities Coalition or by calling me at 702-672-6559.”

The RAM Taco Dinner drive-thru fundraiser is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information on the event contact Muccio at the aforementioned number or via email at Muccio.Ryan@gmail.com or Carla Begin at 775-727-9970, extension 203 or Carla@nyecc.org

For more information on RAM visit www.RAMUSA.org

